Old birder gets new birder pal - Burke County Notebook

A spark of joy brought my husband, Dean, and me out of the coronavirus doldrums a few weekends ago. My son, his wife and their youngest daughter visited from Georgia, and we had not seen them since January.
Alexandra, their 6-year-old, came in carrying her “Birds of Alabama Field Guide.” Being an avid bird watcher, I immediately sat down with Alex and started looking through the book with her. It was after midnight, but we were oblivious to the time. Her mom and dad were busy bringing in their things and getting ready for bed.
As Alex and I thumbed through the book, I told her the names of the birds I recognized and explained a little about each bird. Later, as I mentioned one of the birds again, such as the mourning dove, she hunted through the book until she found the picture of it. That delighted me! My little granddaughter was a natural birder.
The next morning at breakfast, I mentioned the brown-headed cowbirds.
“Oh, those are the bad birds that put their eggs in the little birds' nests.” she said.
I realized I finally had an ally who will not tire of my constant chatter about birds.
Not only did she love the different birds, but also the young squirrel who has discovered the feeder and doesn't yet know he is supposed to be afraid of humans. He gets on the large feeder Dean built for the birds and eyes me when I walk to the window.
Also, three mourning doves can sit on the feeder at one time. Alex thought it was funny to see the small sparrows sitting next to the large gentle mourning doves. Later that day, we went outside and used our “c-ooo, coo, coo, coo” call to get the birds to call back. Sometimes they did.
Alex loves the outdoors. I have pictures of her holding salamanders, frogs and other creatures. I wish I could say she takes after her grandmother, but her mom also is an outdoor enthusiast and Girl Scout leader. Alex's bird book and binoculars were new acquisitions, so maybe I can take a little credit for her interest in birds.
Alex was outside most of the weekend. My glass door became proof of the many times she went in and out. We never told her she couldn't go out, because her suburban home in Smyrna, Georgia, is close to the street. She can only go outside alone in the fenced-in backyard. Here, where we live further from the road, she has more freedom to roam.
She came running in often to tell us about a lizard or butterfly she saw or a bird she wanted to find in her book. She enjoyed helping her grandfather pick the last of our blueberries. She longed to pick the only pear our 4 year-old pear tree has borne, but we let her know it wasn't ripe yet. (We were told the tree needed a companion tree before it would bear, but someone was wrong.) She did, however, find some ripe grapes she was allowed to pick and eat.
We spent time outside drawing birds and trees with her sidewalk chalk. She told me, “Grandmother, your bird and tree will be gone when it rains.” (She calls us grandmother and grandfather because of “Heidi,” her favorite book. I guess she thinks of us as the grandparents from the mountains.) She looked up and pointed that my pictures weren't under the overhang. She was right. Mine were gone the next morning, while hers remained. I wonder if it bothers other parents and grandparents when the children always seem to be right.
I had dried a sunflower head picked from a flower which had popped up in the middle of my flower garden. As we scraped the black seeds from the flower, I told Alex a bird had planted it.
“How did a bird plant the sunflower in your garden?” she asked.
I was a little puzzled about the right way to answer that question. I started with another question.
“You know the birds eat the sunflower seeds from the feeder, right?”
She nodded her head.
“Well,” I replied. “After they are eaten by the birds, the seeds go to their stomachs, are digested and later come back out. This time a bird aimed right into the middle of my garden where the seed grew into a plant and made a beautiful sunflower. Isn't that cool? The birds eat the seeds and then give us a lot back. I guess we could call that recycling, couldn't we?”
She giggled and nodded her head again.
After we removed all the seeds from the dried sunflower, we put them into the empty feeder.
Alex's childish wonder reminded me of the simple beauty life offers, even during a pandemic.
