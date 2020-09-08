Old birder gets new birder pal - Burke County Notebook

Also, three mourning doves can sit on the feeder at one time. Alex thought it was funny to see the small sparrows sitting next to the large gentle mourning doves. Later that day, we went outside and used our “c-ooo, coo, coo, coo” call to get the birds to call back. Sometimes they did.

Alex loves the outdoors. I have pictures of her holding salamanders, frogs and other creatures. I wish I could say she takes after her grandmother, but her mom also is an outdoor enthusiast and Girl Scout leader. Alex's bird book and binoculars were new acquisitions, so maybe I can take a little credit for her interest in birds.

Alex was outside most of the weekend. My glass door became proof of the many times she went in and out. We never told her she couldn't go out, because her suburban home in Smyrna, Georgia, is close to the street. She can only go outside alone in the fenced-in backyard. Here, where we live further from the road, she has more freedom to roam.