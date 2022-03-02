Old camp cleaned out, speakers list growing for council meeting

More than 400 garbage bags full of debris were removed from a campsite that housed a group of homeless people on Herron Street.
The camp, which was located at the corner of Herron and South Anderson streets, was cleaned up by M&R Enterprises, a company owned by Ron Michaux.
On Saturday alone, Michaux and his crew cleaned up about 200 bags worth of trash and debris from the Herron Street campsite. By the time cleanup was finished Wednesday, Michaux said more than 400 bags had been filled.
“This is filthy,” Michaux said. “(On a scale) between one and 10, this is a 10. The last two was 10s. It’s pretty messed up.”
He’s cleaned up several homeless camps across Morganton, including one he said was built like a house with separate rooms.
“Filth, feces, needles, then you’ve got our police officers that have to come down here when they could be doing something else,” Michaux said. “People want to get the city involved, but the people need to get involved.”
James Davis, who lives up the street from the homeless camp that was cleaned out this week, said he was thankful the camp had been cleaned up.
“It was real bad,” Davis said. “You look at all that trash they’ve got out here … they never caused no trouble, just made that mess. Never no trouble.”
He said he felt for the people who had been staying in the camp, but that was their choice.
“There’s nothing you could do for them,” Davis said. “They’re homeless but they chose that way to live, you know?”
But Joseph and Victoria Bateman saw it differently two weeks ago when they invited some of the people who were staying in that camp to live on their property off Dogwood Drive.
The campers there and the Batemans said they’ve had a lot of support from the community, including a church that donated new tents for the campers to use.
Some neighbors, though, told The News Herald about a week and a half ago they were worried about the group taking up residence in their neighborhood. That’s something Davis agreed with them about.
“They’re gonna be sorry, too, when it’s over with,” Davis said.
The people staying in the Batemans’ backyard said they had tried to clean up some of the mess on Herron Street, and said that mess predated them. They said they wanted a chance to prove themselves before neighbors get up in arms.
“We’re not bad people … we’re poor,” said Grace Pearson, a woman who’s staying in the Bateman’s backyard with her husband.
She said she’s heard people walking around her tent at night, and she didn’t think they were other homeless people. Several of the people staying there said they heard something that sounded like gunshots fired in their direction.
“They don’t ever let us see them,” Pearson said. “They don’t ever come out until around midnight. Since we were on the news, that’s when it started.”
Another woman staying in the camp, Jessica, asked residents in the neighborhood to have an open mind.
“Just give us a chance,” she said.
The Morganton City Council will meet Monday night at 6 p.m., and the sparsely used public comment portion of the meeting already has seven people signed up to speak, according to City Clerk Kelly Russell.
Multiple neighbors told The News Herald they planned to speak during public comments at the meeting, and several of the campers said they also planned to speak. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.