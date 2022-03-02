Old camp cleaned out, speakers list growing for council meeting

More than 400 garbage bags full of debris were removed from a campsite that housed a group of homeless people on Herron Street.

The camp, which was located at the corner of Herron and South Anderson streets, was cleaned up by M&R Enterprises, a company owned by Ron Michaux.

On Saturday alone, Michaux and his crew cleaned up about 200 bags worth of trash and debris from the Herron Street campsite. By the time cleanup was finished Wednesday, Michaux said more than 400 bags had been filled.

“This is filthy,” Michaux said. “(On a scale) between one and 10, this is a 10. The last two was 10s. It’s pretty messed up.”

He’s cleaned up several homeless camps across Morganton, including one he said was built like a house with separate rooms.

“Filth, feces, needles, then you’ve got our police officers that have to come down here when they could be doing something else,” Michaux said. “People want to get the city involved, but the people need to get involved.”

James Davis, who lives up the street from the homeless camp that was cleaned out this week, said he was thankful the camp had been cleaned up.