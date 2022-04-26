Old Colony Players latest show to open Friday

VALDESE — A Valdese theater company opens its latest production Friday.

Old Colony Players will present “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” in the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre in Valdese. According to Edyth Potter Pruitt, general manager of the Players, the production is based on the novel by Victor Hugo with music from the Disney musical. Pruitt, however, cautions parents that while all ages are welcome, the show may not be appropriate for more sensitive young children.

“It’s a little different than the Disney version just because it leans more on the book,” she said. “The gargoyles aren’t as silly. It is still the exact same story … but there are other things that are darker.”

According to Potter Pruitt, the production features one of the largest casts in the history of the Players, with 33 regular cast members and an additional 16 members in the cathedral choir, which sings Latin choral pieces interspersed throughout the show.

“It’s one of the most talented casts, I’ve ever worked with,” she said.

She pointed particularly to Daniel McKinney who plays Quasimodo.

“(He) is absolutely spectacular. He has a voice like none other. He is just amazing, as the whole cast is,” she said.

In addition to McKinney, Potter Pruitt said the entire cast is coming together incredibly well.

“It’s such a well-rounded cast,” she said. “We have some people who this is their absolute first show and they’re shining like stars and some people who have been doing it their whole life.”

In addition to the cast, Pruitt said the production features some of the more complex costuming and set design the Players have ever had.

“This set is 11-foot walls that move on stage,” she said. “I don’t want to give away too much, but the set is spectacular.”

Potter Pruitt also believes the show has a profound and critically important message for audiences.

“(This show) is one of the most beautiful, poignant pieces, I think, that has ever been written,” she said. “Songs like ‘God help the Outcast,’ and ‘Someday,’ those songs talk about what our world should look like and remind us of where we are now, but there is hope.”

Ultimately, Potter Pruitt hopes the show challenges people to look inward and see the common humanity we all share.

“It’s a great story for today when we think about all that’s going on in the world. One of the taglines in the music is what makes a monster and what makes a man,” she said. “We can do better, and this world needs to be a kinder, better place.”

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” opens Friday, April 29, and runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings through May 12. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

For information or to purchase tickets, visit oldcolonyplayers.com or call 828-533-1150.