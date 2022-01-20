Old Colony Players production opens Saturday

The Old Colony Players have pushed back the opening of their latest production, “Steel Magnolias,” to Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. due to the threat of winter weather and icy roads this Friday evening.

According to Edyth Pruitt, general manager of The Old Colony Players, the show will run at the Old Rock School in Valdese on Saturday and Sunday Jan. 22-23 as well as Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 27-30. Sunday performances will be at 3 p.m., while all others will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for all shows are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 60 and older and $12 for students including college students.

“Steel Magnolias” is the story of the enduring friendship between six women as they navigate life’s ups and downs as told through their interactions in the salon all six frequent. Pruitt characterizes it as a well-beloved tale about the strength of women and the relationships that keep them going.

“It’s the story of six women who live and love together,” Pruitt explained. “‘Steel Magnolias’ the movie is based on the play, but the play takes place entirely in the salon.”

Pruitt said Old Colony Players is excited to be able to bring such a talented and experienced cast to the stage for this production.