Old Colony Players production opens Saturday

The Old Colony Players have pushed back the opening of their latest production, “Steel Magnolias,” to Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. due to the threat of winter weather and icy roads this Friday evening.
According to Edyth Pruitt, general manager of The Old Colony Players, the show will run at the Old Rock School in Valdese on Saturday and Sunday Jan. 22-23 as well as Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 27-30. Sunday performances will be at 3 p.m., while all others will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for all shows are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 60 and older and $12 for students including college students.
“Steel Magnolias” is the story of the enduring friendship between six women as they navigate life’s ups and downs as told through their interactions in the salon all six frequent. Pruitt characterizes it as a well-beloved tale about the strength of women and the relationships that keep them going.
“It’s the story of six women who live and love together,” Pruitt explained. “‘Steel Magnolias’ the movie is based on the play, but the play takes place entirely in the salon.”
Pruitt said Old Colony Players is excited to be able to bring such a talented and experienced cast to the stage for this production.
“It’s a six-woman cast,” she said. “Several of the cast members are very experienced actresses and one of the cast members, it’s her first show ever, so we challenge the audience to try to decide who is who because they are all so fabulous together.”
In addition to the talented cast, Pruitt said she believes the production deals with themes about life and relationships that are particularly important right now.
“‘Steel Magnolias’ is a well-beloved story,” she said. “I think people who know the story will love it and people who have never heard the story will love it as well because it is all about what it means to be a community and support each other through good times and bad. We all need those kinds of stories in our lives right now, especially to remind us of what life is about.”
Pruitt said that COVID precautions will be in effect for all performances.
“We are keeping it to half-capacity of the Old Rock School,” she said. “People are asked to wear a mask.”
In addition, Pruitt added that the cast and crew have all been vaccinated for COVID and they have been conducting regular COVID tests for the safety of the cast, crew and patrons.
“Steel Magnolias” comes in the middle of a busy 2021-22 season for the Old Colony Players. The production will be followed by “The Wedding from Hell,” a murder mystery dinner theater show, which will run on Feb. 11-12.
For more information about or to purchase tickets for “Steel Magnolias” or any of the Old Colony Players’ upcoming productions, call 828-522-1150 or visit oldcolonyplayers.com.
