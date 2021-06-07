Old mill in Valdese to become 60-unit apartment complex

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The property appears to still be owned by Striker Properties, who asked for the old mill to be rezoned for potential housing development in April 2019, according to a previous News Herald article.

Dogwood Health Trust said in its press release that the project is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Northwestern Regional Enterprises, who will be leading the effort to transform the property, has a mission to increase the supply of low- and moderate-income housing, promote economic development and assist the Northwestern Regional Housing Authority with its goals in northwestern North Carolina, according to the Dogwood release.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant from Dogwood Health Trust,” said Ned Fowler, the executive director of NHRA, which oversees Northwestern Housing Enterprises in Burke, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey Counties. “The renovation of the Historic Valdese Weavers Mill allows us to bring affordable workforce housing to Burke County and generate economic development in this commercial area that has terrific growth potential and convenient access to some of our service and retail outlets.”

Sarah Grymes, Dogwood’s vice president of impact for housing, said in the release that helping fund the project made sense for the health trust.