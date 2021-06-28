Old World Baking announces July 14 reopening

VALDESE — After a temporary closure, Old World Baking Company is coming back.
Business founders Tony and Theresa Pizzelanti announced on Facebook on Friday that they have been working hard and getting the café polished up the intention of reopening it on July 14.
After closing last December, the downtown Valdese café has operated through a series of popup and community meal events the past six months. But now, it’s back to nearly normal business.
Starting July 14, Old World Baking will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the announcement said, leaving some time open for other possibilities.
Offerings will be scaled back slightly, but still are poised to include things like sandwiches, baked goods, soups and coffee.
“We will do mostly our full menu as before, except skipping the hot breakfast items and shortening our salad offerings,” Tony Pizzelanti wrote. “We realize the three days a week schedule is not ideal, but as I’m sure everyone is aware, we are at an unprecedented time for all restaurants right now for staffing. Other days and nights the restaurant will be available for private bookings.”
More specifically, it will be the first time the Pizzelantis have directly operated the café under its normal capacity in a year and a half. In 2020, up until its closure, the café was leased out for almost a full year starting in January.
“Theresa and I missed you all greatly last year when we had the restaurant leased out and are happy to be coming back to serve the community like we love to do,” Pizzelanti wrote. “The café has always been a labor of love for us to serve the community and provide amazing food, in a warm, inviting atmosphere.
“We look forward to the community once again coming in and sitting down for our food and enjoying the company of your neighbors. We have always appreciated the support that you all have given us and look forward to seeing you all again shortly.”
Pizzelanti’s announcement also noted that the café is looking to hire what should amount to three positions with hours of 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on each of the three days Old World Baking is open.
The café is located at 149 Main St. W in downtown Valdese. For more information, call 828-434-0864, email oldworldbakingcompany@gmail.com, or visit oldworldbakingcompany.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.