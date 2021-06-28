Old World Baking announces July 14 reopening

VALDESE — After a temporary closure, Old World Baking Company is coming back.

Business founders Tony and Theresa Pizzelanti announced on Facebook on Friday that they have been working hard and getting the café polished up the intention of reopening it on July 14.

After closing last December, the downtown Valdese café has operated through a series of popup and community meal events the past six months. But now, it’s back to nearly normal business.

Starting July 14, Old World Baking will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the announcement said, leaving some time open for other possibilities.

Offerings will be scaled back slightly, but still are poised to include things like sandwiches, baked goods, soups and coffee.

“We will do mostly our full menu as before, except skipping the hot breakfast items and shortening our salad offerings,” Tony Pizzelanti wrote. “We realize the three days a week schedule is not ideal, but as I’m sure everyone is aware, we are at an unprecedented time for all restaurants right now for staffing. Other days and nights the restaurant will be available for private bookings.”