Come out for a day of celebrating unity as the Jammi Jamm block party returns to downtown Morganton.

Sponsored by the Olive Hill Community Economic Development Corp., the block party sets out to celebrate a multi-cultural day of unity, said Beverly Carlton, CEO of OHCEDC. This year’s event will be held at the corner of East Union and Bouchelle streets, paying homage to the last 1921 Freedom Celebration that took place in front of Slade’s Chapel and Gaston Chapel, said Charlita Lytle, project coordinator with OHCEDC’s mural project.

Lytle said the area is rich in local African American history, hosting numerous African American-owned businesses from the 1890s to the 1970s, including a funeral home, grill and bowling alley, a barber shop, fish market, boarding house, cab station and a service station during the days of segregation all the way to the late 1970s.

The day’s events will feature two storytellers — one from Black Appalachia of Tennessee and the other from Ghana — along with food and merchant vendors, music and 3-on-3 basketball and inflatables for the kids.

Legal Aid of North Carolina will host workshops with more information about dealing with landlords as a renter and record expungements. Carolina Chiropractic will host spinal evaluations and mini massages, Lytle said.

Local and regional realtors and housing organizations will be on site to present workshops on homeownership in recognition of national homeowners awareness month. There will also be organizations there for business development with tools for how to start and maintain a business.

“We’re looking at the kinds of activities that help build strong communities,” Carlton said.

The event also will celebrate African American music month, highlighting the ways African American culture has influenced music in the United States from spiritual, military and bluegrass music to jazz, R&B, rock-and-roll, hip-hop and rap, Lytle said.

This will be the first block party since 2020, Carlton said. OHCEDC decided to hold the block party after Juneteenth to make sure people could come to both this event and the NAACP’s Juneteenth event, which was held Saturday at CoMMA, Lytle said.

“Just come out and have a good time,” Carlton said. “Meet your neighbors and encourage new friendships and relationships … this is about coming together as a community and recording history.”

Carlton said OHCEDC wants to help facilitate a conversation to help embrace unity within Burke County.

“It’s opening the doors to different types of conversations that we may not be having already,” Carlton said.

She said they’re hoping to have groups from the Hispanic community, and said a Hmong church will be selling foods during the event. Some Native Americans from the Catawba tribe will be at the event.

“This will just be the start of it for the next year,” Carlton said.

Funds raised during the block party will go to support creating a mural on the side of the Legal Aid building honoring Burke County’s Black communities.

“All of Burke County, back in the day for the Black community, had different names,” Carlton said. “We had people in the south, the southern part of the county, the west, the north and the east, and they each have distinct community names. We wanted to bring those out and highlight those on the mural wall … We want to see our past, what we’ve accomplished, and where are we going in the future.”

They said to make sure to bring your chairs, your tents or your umbrellas out with you to enjoy the festivities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

OHCEDC still will accept sponsors and vendors/participants in the block party until Thursday. Visit www.ohcedc.org for more information on how to support the event.