Ollie’s signage up in Morganton; store now hiring

Storefront and road signs have gone up and hiring is underway for the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store coming to Morganton’s Mimosa Hills Shopping Center.
The large logo sign on the building’s facade and the road sign on West Union Street were installed by Wednesday, and temporary signs were placed around the shopping center indicating that Ollie’s is hiring.
An official opening date of the store at 913 W. Union St. has not yet been announced, and an inquiry by The News Herald to Ollie’s about the date went answered. But the owner of the contracting company renovating the building estimated when work began in June that it would take three months, leaving the store on schedule.
According to the Ollie’s Careers Facebook page, several hiring events have already been held, and others will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday. The information says the store is hiring full-time and part-time workers, as well as temporary workers for store setup.
Full-time and part-time positions include cashiers, sales associates, head cashiers, assistant managers and department supervisors. The information promises competitive pay and benefits, depending on the position. Those who are interested also can apply online at ollies.us.
Morganton will be an addition to a chain that already has 375 locations, with more new stores in Virginia, Louisiana, Florida and Michigan also set to open soon. Ollie’s describes itself as one of the United States’ largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.
Store departments include housewares and home textiles; food; flooring; books and stationery; toys; home improvement and hardware; electronics; clothing and luggage; lawn, garden and patio; healthy and beauty supplies; sporting goods; pet supplies; automotive; holiday items and “other stuff.”
The product buyers at Ollie’s look for closeouts, overstocks, package changes, manufacturer-refurbished goods and irregulars of brand-name merchandise to sell for up to 70% off.
“Much of the merchandise comes direct from the finest manufacturers in the country and abroad,” the Ollie’s website says. “For example, if a manufacturer makes too much of an item, or changes their packaging, Ollie’s will buy the overstocked or old packaged items. So, you will always find famous brand name products at Ollie’s, but a lot of them could be last year’s colors, patterns or packaging that traditional retailers won’t sell.
“Ollie’s has also liquidated major retail centers, working very closely with financial institutions. When companies liquidate, the banks will often dispose of remaining inventories and turn them into cash. Ollie’s brings the goods back to our stores and passes the savings to you, the customer.”
Other nearby Ollie’s stores are in Hickory, Forest City, Gastonia, Mooresville and Johnson City, Tenn.
The building Ollie’s now occupies sat vacant for several years, but previously housed multiple grocery stores, including Lowe’s Foods.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
