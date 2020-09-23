Ollie’s signage up in Morganton; store now hiring

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Storefront and road signs have gone up and hiring is underway for the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store coming to Morganton’s Mimosa Hills Shopping Center.

The large logo sign on the building’s facade and the road sign on West Union Street were installed by Wednesday, and temporary signs were placed around the shopping center indicating that Ollie’s is hiring.

An official opening date of the store at 913 W. Union St. has not yet been announced, and an inquiry by The News Herald to Ollie’s about the date went answered. But the owner of the contracting company renovating the building estimated when work began in June that it would take three months, leaving the store on schedule.

According to the Ollie’s Careers Facebook page, several hiring events have already been held, and others will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday. The information says the store is hiring full-time and part-time workers, as well as temporary workers for store setup.

Full-time and part-time positions include cashiers, sales associates, head cashiers, assistant managers and department supervisors. The information promises competitive pay and benefits, depending on the position. Those who are interested also can apply online at ollies.us.