On wings like eagles - Burke County Notebook

Mid-November, 2013 — Jonas Ridge

I am sitting on the deck of my mom’s home in Rose Hollar on a swing my sister Danielle and I bought for her on Mother’s Day years ago — drinking a cup of Nescafé instant coffee and listening to roosters crow across the road at Roger and Betty’s. The air is smoky from a massive wildfire that is raging just a few miles away in the Table Rock area of Linville Gorge. We learned later that thousands of acres have burned.

Inside the house, my mom is dying. The doctor has told Danielle and me that, “It’s just a matter of time,” but time has lost its relevance. A social worker from hospice has advised us that everything will go smoother if we can just “surrender to what is happening.” Those are wise words, I know, but, for now, a part of me seems to float above the world and another to be moving around in a world where time has stopped. All I know is that for as long as she is alive, I will do all that I can to help, and I will pray for God’s help when she dies.

Nov. 18, 2013 — Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home, Newland

A quiet comes over me when my husband Larry closes the door — at my request — and leaves me alone for a few minutes in the visitation room. My mom’s casket is covered with a blanket of pink roses and around it are the bouquets of fresh flowers and peace lilies from folks who loved her. Once again, I feel I have stepped outside of normal time. The silence in the room is profound, and I have no idea how long I am there, but then, out loud, as though God is standing just across the room from me, I say, “I know I’m not supposed to ask for signs, but please can you just let me know that my mom is OK? Please.” Then, just the silence again.

Nov. 19, 2013 — At home in Morganton, the morning of my mom’s funeral

As I am getting dressed, I notice a book on my dresser — a gift from a friend. Beside the book is a deck of Native American Totem Cards, or Spirit Animal cards. I don’t remember when I last looked at the book or had the cards out, but here they are on my dresser. I don’t understand why, but I feel compelled to pick up the deck. I shuffle the cards a few times and pull out one: an eagle. Below the image is this message: “Eagle is the power of the Great Spirit, the connection to the Divine. Eagle is close to the heavens where the Great Spirit dwells.” I stand for a few moments with the card in my hand, then, again, feeling as though I need to know more, I pick up the book and read. Native Americans believe that each of us has an animal guide whose wisdom can help us on our life’s journey. They believe, too, that seeing an animal, especially in an unexpected place or time, may be a message to us to remember that animal’s power and use it in our lives. This thought comforts me.

1 p.m. — My mom’s house, after the funeral

A group of my closest family members and friends have come back to mom’s house after the service. They are here to support Danielle and me and to help us remember mom before she became so sick. While they laugh and tell stories, I step outside on the deck for fresh air. As soon as I am outside, I see my cousin Betty walking toward me as fast as she can. Roger, her husband, is behind her holding something in his hands, but I can’t make out what it is.

“Roger and I just saw two eagles fly over your mom’s house,” she says. The words come at me, but I can’t really process them. But she goes on, “We think they came from across the mountain. We watched them circle over the roof two times and then they flew down the hollar toward the Parkway. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing, but Roger got his binoculars. But, Debra Jean, they were bald eagles and they were here just seconds ago.”

I feel so lightheaded and dizzy that I have to sit down to try to wrap my head around what Betty has told me. I know that Roger is a lifelong hunter and that he knows what he has seen. I know, too, that I have told no one about my prayer the night before or about finding the eagle in the deck of cards that morning. Roger, meanwhile, is still scanning the skies for the birds, but they have gone. Then, he heads in to tell the folks inside what he and Betty have seen. While Betty and I sit on my mom’s swing, I tell her about the prayer and the card.

“No one knew,” I say, “except God and me.”

At that moment I felt wrapped in a blanket of love.

Two eagles had flown over my mom’s house.

5 p.m. that same day — back in Morganton

When Larry and I arrive home later that afternoon, a car we don’t recognize is sitting in our driveway. When we pull in, Jennifer, one of my public speaking students, emerges from the driver’s seat. My students have collected money to buy the card and they have all signed it, she tells me. Then, she says, “Ms. Rose, I stood at the card counter and looked and looked for just the right card for you, and this is the one I kept coming back to.”

She hands me the card. When I open the envelope, I feel something akin to a jolt of electricity run through my body. The picture on the card is the same one as the eagle totem card. The message on this card, however, is a verse from Isaiah 40:31: “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”