I recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to visit a dear friend of mine. When I flew to visit her last year, I thought about how 9/11, the COVID lockdown, and other societal changes have transformed air travel over the last 25 years.

A litany of safety protocols is part of the process now. TSA checks and early boarding, carry-on bag searches that confiscate your best lotions, beeping X-ray detectors, public disrobing and other inconveniences have added to how long it takes just to get on the plane. These steps are generally a nuisance, but most travelers appreciate some caution.

In addition to these changes, 2023 added skyrocketing airfare, regular flight cancellations, and lost luggage to the mix, so I decided to try a different mode of transportation this time. Amtrak.

Before this trip, the only trains I ever rode were Tweetsie Railroad and the Carowinds Monorail. Amtrak was much more entertaining. Traveling alone and spending 10 consecutive hours in intimately close quarters with complete strangers was a study in human relations.

My observations began on my return home, before I even reached my boarding point, as this trip also exposed this small-town traveler to Uber for the first time. On my ride to Union Station, I was frustrated that the driver stayed on a long, detailed and very personal phone call as he drove me to my departure point.

Running dangerously late for boarding, I had several questions about the station and how to find my gate, so I was especially annoyed that he was getting paid $42.50 to drive me 6.9 miles to the station while ignoring me completely and giving his buddy relationship advice. He finally finished his informal counseling session as we neared the station, engaged me in some polite banter, and dropped me off at the Massachusetts Avenue entrance.

God was looking out for me as usual. I scurried straight to the correct gate, the last person to enter the sold-out train before boarding ended. I arrived so late that there was only one seat left, and it was in the area reserved for people with disabilities. The accommodations in the area gave me more than ample leg room, and I couldn’t have found a more amazing group to share the next 10 hours with.

A salt-and-pepper-haired woman moved her cane to allow me to sit down. She was engaging in rigorous conversation with a small cluster of passengers, one of which was a petite young woman seated across from her in a wheelchair. The young woman appeared at first to be a teenager, but later revealed that she was an attorney with a prominent national disabilities’ advocacy group. Across the aisle from the three of us were two other women, one of whom was in her mid-20s and had just completed graduate school. The other was her mother.

I joined in quickly with the chorus of congratulations for the young graduate as she explained that she had just completed her master’s degree in social work at one of the most respected programs in the nation. She went on to impress us with her passion for her work and the advocacy she had already begun.

There was a natural connection between the graduate and the attorney. Even as strangers, they shared the bond of disability advocacy as well as the mutual experience of “CP,” or Cerebral Palsy. As they went deeper into a discussion of facts, statistics and issues, the lady beside me pulled me into a direct conversation. As it happens, we were both retired educators and scholars with similar research interests.

Still waiting for the train’s engine to be switched from electric to diesel for the southern leg of its journey, we chatted for about 90 minutes in the steamy, humid boxcar. I had learned a lot about my seating companion before we pulled out of Union Station.

Quite the celebrated public figure, Dr. Bennis Blue was returning to Raleigh, her hometown. She is a non-tribal Native American of African American descent, and I found her captivating as she shared highlights of two outstanding careers.

A veteran of the United States Army, she was the first female and the first minority paratrooper assigned to the 82nd “All American” Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, now Fort Liberty. She was also one of the military base’s first five minority female officers. With a little research, I discovered that she was an inaugural member of the North Carolina Museum of History’s Military Hall of Firsts and is honored at Fort Liberty’s 82nd Airborne Division Museum.

She retired from the Army with the rank of major and began graduate studies that culminated in a Ph.D. in English from Ohio State University. Returning to North Carolina, she taught secondary English in the public schools for several years, after which she went on to teach at Mount Olive College and Virginia State University. Her well-earned military notoriety followed her into the academy where she became a prolific writer and scholar specializing in the literary works of African American and Native American women.

I found it remarkable that, if only for a few hours, I was in community with these women. In close quarters and with this particular combination of individuals, the barriers we usually raise around ourselves were broken by a combination of prolonged proximity and intentional civility.

I remain in contact with Dr. Blue. As I shared space with her and the other accomplished passengers in the accessibility section of Amtrak 79 from DC to Raleigh, I was glad I chose not to fly up to visit my friend this time. It was a privilege to hear stories from these extraordinary women on a journey that brought us all together, one day on a train.