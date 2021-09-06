 Skip to main content
One lane of Carbon City Road to be closed this week
  • Updated
mnh_stock_driving.jpg
Contractors will be closing one lane of Carbon City Road each day this week to repair the entryway and storm drains at Morganton Public Safety Fire Station Station 2.

The lane closure will begin at 8 a.m. every morning, and contractors will reopen the road once they are finished working each day.

Morganton Public Safety will be onsite to safely direct traffic around the construction work. Motorists are asked to please use caution when driving on Carbon City Road and allow contractors plenty of room to complete the necessary work.

