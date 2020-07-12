Online dating during and after a pandemic

When we can finally get back to normalcy in our daily lives and say goodbye to the pandemic and the misery it has inflicted on every aspect of our lives, interacting in a group setting without having to wear a mask might be the No. 1 wish of men and women seeking the comfort of finding a soulmate the good old fashioned way — displaying pearly whites and a full face, come hither look.
Until then, online dating seems like a pretty safe alternative to communicate even if it means simply having someone to talk to as a means to quell loneliness, especially during self-isolation.
Online dating isn’t new and, in fact, I met my husband online some 20-plus years ago via AOL. To this day, he insists his profile picture was less than five years old and I, of course, used a picture of myself taken by Glamour Shots, which in those days was another name for Photoshop. His only requirement on his profile was that a gal “must love dogs” while my requirement was “honesty above everything else.”
We knew after our first meeting that we both had struck gold. For me, he had a nice head of hair, had an easy to pronounce last name, a job, and I liked his straightforward way of talking. As a former New York City cabdriver, his “just the facts Ma’am” persona was attractive compared to the usual phony promises or someone bragging about the shine on his Ford F-150.
And, yes, there were four dogs in his house at the time, so the honesty was revealed early on in the relationship. Although it had been an eventual success story for me, there were plenty of instances when online dating should have scared me off, but I viewed it similar to the way I learned how to ride a two-wheel bicycle — fall off, get back on.
Today, there are so many more avenues to travel for online matchmaking and dating than what was available 20 years ago and, as a result, there are new rules and dos and don’ts to help newcomers find success. However, Generation X and Millennials have changed the landscape in what they’re looking for and some of it is quite surprising.
For instance, according to an article on www.bestlifeonline.com, when it’s a woman who ends the online conversation, it might be due to a reason least expected. Rather than calling it quits suddenly or “ghosting” after a corny joke, a crass comment or an uploaded photo that should have remained hidden, a new study found that the No. 1 turn-off for women when it comes to online dating is poor spelling and grammar.
Yes, lads, according to the word-finder site, Word Tips, a poll of 1,006 people (average age: 35) revealed that spelling, grammar, and vocabulary play a huge part in determining attractiveness while online dating. Respondents included in the data were required to have actively dated sometime in the past year, completed the entire survey, and passed an attention-check question in the middle of each survey. Of all those included in the results, 56 percent were men, 43 percent were women, and 1 percent identified with a nonbinary gender.
Even hunky looks didn’t sway some women because 45 percent of women said they wouldn’t be interested in someone they met on a dating app who was “very physically attractive but used improper grammar or spelling” — almost two times the number of men (24 percent) who said the same thing.
Proper use of the English language is so important to romantic attraction that 47 percent of all respondents said that it was more attractive than receiving gifts, 43 percent said it was more attractive than someone paying for dinner, and 29 percent preferred it to receiving compliments from a romantic interest.
Honestly, I never thought about grammar or spelling during my online dating days, but as a writer and editor, it’s nice to have one for my side. The study also pinpointed the most unforgivable mistakes: 60 percent said the incorrect usage of “they’re,” “their,” and “there”; and 59 percent were irked by the misuse of “two,” “too,” and “to.” Other dealbreakers included shortened words commonly used in texting. Using “u” for “you” turned off 45 percent of respondents, while acronyms like “brb” and “gtg” rubbed 43 percent of respondents the wrong way.
From picking the right photo to writing a witty bio, it takes time and energy to make sure your bio reflects who you really are. A survey by Carphone Warehouse asked 1,000 people about their dating app habits and found that 8 in 10 people swiped left if there was an emoji in someone’s bio. The research also found that there were some pretty clear turn offs when it came to dating profiles, including displaying too many body piercings (ouch!), mirror selfies, hiding your face, making dirty jokes, mentioning sexual prowess, pouting, and displaying gym selfies.
Thankfully, the article also offered some tips to attract people to your profile such as including photos with pets (still works even 20 years later), smiling in your photo, keeping your bio short, and including a full-length photo.
It also revealed that if you’re struggling to think of what to say in your initial message, dating experts suggest doing one of three things: Ask a question about their profile to show you’ve read it; ask about something interesting in their photos; and remember that the most beautiful word of all is their name, so use it to make a deep connection.
