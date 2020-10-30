Online event to benefit nonprofits

Burke County United Way is providing an easy way for people to support local nonprofits.
BCUW recognized that fundraising efforts for all nonprofits in Burke County have been a major challenge, with fundraising events having been canceled or changed significantly because of COVID-19. The organization responded by purchasing an online donation platform which will be active for one single “Day of Giving” on Tuesday, Dec. 1 in an event called “1BurkeGives.”
The platform will enable all nonprofits in Burke County to solicit their own donations on that day. Previous BCUW partner-agency status is not required. The platform will include leaderboards, prizes to participating nonprofits, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and donors tracking at no cost to participating organizations. The money participating nonprofits raise will go directly to their agency.
“We aren’t the only ones who saw an increase in need and decrease in donors,” said Jean VanNoppen, vice-president of communications and BCUW board member. “1BurkeGives provided the perfect opportunity for the nonprofits of Burke County to come together and make a bigger impact during a challenging time. This combined effort gives all our nonprofits a safe, socially-distanced way to hold an event, raise funds, grow and present a refreshing new effort to the community. Our mission is, at its core, to serve Burke County. 1BurkeGives fulfills that mission and creates an event we can all benefit from.”
People looking to donate to local nonprofits should visit 1burkegives.org on Dec. 1. BCUW said the website will be launched soon.
Nonprofit organizations interested in participating in 1BurkeGives may call the Burke County United Way at 828-433-0681, email Executive Director Maureen “Mo” Schwind at executive.director@bcuw.org, or register at burke1gives.org.
Founded in 2012, Giving Tuesday is held on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. This year, #GivingTuesday, falls on Dec. 1. Giving Tuesday is celebrated worldwide as a day dedicated to philanthropy through charitable giving.
While some organizations around Burke County have held independent Giving Tuesdays (or Giving Days) on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, BCUW aims to create a collaborative event where community organizations and members can come together virtually and make a bigger impact in Burke County.
