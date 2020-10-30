Online event to benefit nonprofits

Burke County United Way is providing an easy way for people to support local nonprofits.

BCUW recognized that fundraising efforts for all nonprofits in Burke County have been a major challenge, with fundraising events having been canceled or changed significantly because of COVID-19. The organization responded by purchasing an online donation platform which will be active for one single “Day of Giving” on Tuesday, Dec. 1 in an event called “1BurkeGives.”

The platform will enable all nonprofits in Burke County to solicit their own donations on that day. Previous BCUW partner-agency status is not required. The platform will include leaderboards, prizes to participating nonprofits, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and donors tracking at no cost to participating organizations. The money participating nonprofits raise will go directly to their agency.