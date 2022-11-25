Online fundraiser to support local nonprofits

The Burke County United Way will once again provide a convenient one-stop-shop for supporting all of your favorite nonprofits this “Giving Tuesday.”

Founded in 2012, Giving Tuesday is held the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving as a day dedicated to philanthropy through charitable giving.

“1BurkeGives,” a 24-hour online fundraising event hosted by Burke County United Way, will take place from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 1burkegives.org, according to Abigail Taylor, marketing and campaign manager for BCUW. Thirty nonprofit organizations from across Burke County will participate, raising funds for a wide range of causes.

People who visit 1burkegives.org that day will be able to monitor a live leaderboard listing funds raised, participate in peer-to-peer fundraisers and help their favorite nonprofits win cash or prizes by donating at specific times during the 24-hour period. Donors will have the ability to donate to one or multiple organizations at one time with the website’s shopping cart feature. Donors and visitors will be able to follow along all day with the event schedule, which will include both in-person and virtual events, donation match hours and live prize drawings.

“The event schedule will include Facebook Live prize announcements and updates, an in-person coffee and breakfast social at Little Guatemala, Happy Hour and Tapas Tuesday at the Olive, pre-recorded video messages and more,” Taylor said.

The schedule is now live for all nonprofits and donors to see at 1burkegives.org.

The Burke County United Way created 1BurkeGives in 2020 as a way to help nonprofits raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic, when in-person events were restricted.

“We had never raised funds for this many nonprofits at that scale before,” Taylor said. “Before 2020, Burke County United Way had around eight nonprofit partner agencies that we would raise funds for year-round, after which we became an issue-focused United Way. But we knew that all local nonprofits were suffering from the many negative effects of COVID, and responded by providing a free alternative. BCUW lifts up all of our community nonprofits by funding allocation of a unified giving platform to streamline the efficiency of the event.”

She said the inaugural online fundraiser netted more than $50,000 from 308 donors.

“Last year, 1BurkeGives pulled in more than $100,000 total in donations,” Taylor said. “BCUW hopes to reach a 1BurkeGives total goal of $110,000 this year.”

The organization recruited local individuals to form a 1BurkeGives planning committee for the 2022 fundraiser.

“We wanted to bring individuals together that have a finger on the pulse of our community, nonprofits, and donors to help give fresh insights into the planning process and take shared ownership of this county-wide event,” Taylor said. “This is one way we hope to ensure the continued success of this important annual fundraising event.”

She said the organization was pleased to see local governments endorse Nov. 29 as “Burke County Nonprofit Day,” also known as “1BurkeGives Day,” through affirmed proclamations, including Burke County, the city of Morganton, the town of Valdese, the town of Hildebran and the town of Rutherford College.

“BCUW made this request to establish an official day of charitable giving and recognize that charitable nonprofit organizations in Burke County save taxpayers thousands of dollars through their services and contribute significantly to the high quality of life for its citizens,” Taylor said. “BCUW encourages Burke County residents and business owners to share this event widely, tell friends and loved ones which causes you support this year and keep a look out for social media posts hashtagged #1BurkeGives!”

She invited everyone to consider supporting local organizations making a difference in people’s lives.

“We think it’s important at this time of year to not only give back, but to support the nonprofits in our community, which will help make our community an even better place for all of us to live,” Taylor said. “It’s the perfect time for Burke County residents to learn more about what our local nonprofits do and to support a cause that speaks to them.”

Burke County United Way is a locally managed and operated nonprofit serving Burke County residents since 1956. To learn more, visit bcuw.org.