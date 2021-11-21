Online fundraiser to support nonprofits

The Burke County United Way encourages people to make a donation during 1BurkeGives, a 24-hour online fundraising event taking place Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 1BurkeGives.org.
Thirty nonprofit organizations from across Burke County will be represented, raising funds for their wide range of causes.
Throughout the 24-hour Giving Day period, visitors to 1burkegives.org will be able to keep up with the live leaderboard, participate in peer-to-peer fundraisers and help their favorite nonprofit organizations win cash or highly valued prizes benefiting the winning organization, by donating at specific times during the 24 hours of giving from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Donors will have the ability to donate to multiple organizations at a time with the shopping cart feature and check out via one paid transaction.
Donors and visitors also will be able to follow along all day with the event schedule and participate in donation matching hours and a virtual yoga class, and watch live prize drawings and videos from 1BurkeGives sponsors, including a beer tasting at a local brewery, a live artist painting, and more.
Last year, 1BurkeGives pulled in more than $50,000 in donations. BCUW hopes to raise at least $60,000 during this year’s event.
BCUW encourages Burke County residents and business owners to share this event widely, tell friends and loved ones which causes they support and watch for social media posts with the hashtag “#1BurkeGives.”
Burke County, as well its municipalities of Morganton, Valdese, Hildebran and Rutherford College, have all officially issued proclamations declaring Nov. 30 as “Burke County Nonprofit Day,” also known as “1BurkeGives Day.” BCUW made this request to establish an official day of charitable giving and recognize that charitable nonprofit organizations in Burke County save taxpayers thousands of dollars through their services and contribute significantly to the high quality of life for its citizens.
“1BurkeGives provides a unique opportunity for all of Burke County’s residents to come together in support of the many contributions made by our local nonprofit organizations,” said Maureen “Mo” Schwind, executive director of Burke County United Way. “We are thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity and celebrate this event for a second time.”