Open Art Competition scheduled to open on Aug. 14

VALDESE — The Rock School Arts Foundation has announced details for its 34th annual Open Art Competition.
The Open Art Competition will commence in Galleries I and II of the Old Rock School, as well as online, on Saturday, Aug. 14. The exhibition of the Open Art Competition entries will run through Friday, Sept. 24.
The Rock School Arts Foundation will welcome artists ages 18 years and older to enter one or two pieces of two-dimensional work and/or one piece of three-dimensional work into the Open Art Competition.
The Open Art Competition is a juried contest with monetary awards. Winners of the first place ($500), second place ($200) and third place ($100) awards will be notified before the exhibition’s opening day. The public visiting the exhibition will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award ($50) from Aug. 14-21.
This year’s Open Art Competition judge is artist and furniture designer Stephen Brooks. Brooks holds a bachelor’s degree of arts in fine art from Washington and Lee University and an master’s degree of fine arts in painting from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Additionally, he has studied at the Art Student League in New York and the Savannah College of Art and Design. He has exhibited widely throughout the region at museums and galleries and is the recipient of numerous awards for excellence.
Entry guidelines, submission forms and more information for the Open Art Competition can be found on the Rock School Arts Foundation website at rockschoolartgalleries.com.
The Old Rock School is located at 400 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.
Children’s workshop rescheduled
The Rock School Arts Foundation’s “Folk Instruments for Kids” workshop for families with children in grades kindergarten through fourth has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to noon.
This event will take place at the Old Rock School auditorium. The cost is $2 per person or $10 per family and registration is required.
Those who are interested in the Folk Instruments for Kids workshop can register by email at rsaf1893@gmail.com or call 828-838-9806.
Glass mosaic demonstration
The Rock School Arts Foundation will host a free demonstration by Dan Hoyle on creating glass-on-glass mosaic art on Tuesday, July 13, from 5:30-8 p.m.
The demonstration will be held in RSAF Studio 101 at the Old Rock School. Registration is required. The maximum registration for the demonstration is 25.
Those who are interested can register by email at rsaf1893@gmail.com or call 828-838-9806