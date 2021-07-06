Open Art Competition scheduled to open on Aug. 14

VALDESE — The Rock School Arts Foundation has announced details for its 34th annual Open Art Competition.

The Open Art Competition will commence in Galleries I and II of the Old Rock School, as well as online, on Saturday, Aug. 14. The exhibition of the Open Art Competition entries will run through Friday, Sept. 24.

The Rock School Arts Foundation will welcome artists ages 18 years and older to enter one or two pieces of two-dimensional work and/or one piece of three-dimensional work into the Open Art Competition.

The Open Art Competition is a juried contest with monetary awards. Winners of the first place ($500), second place ($200) and third place ($100) awards will be notified before the exhibition’s opening day. The public visiting the exhibition will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award ($50) from Aug. 14-21.