Open enrollment approaches for Affordable Care Act

Open enrollment for 2021 coverage in the Affordable Care Act starts Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Plans are available for people who do not receive health insurance though their employer or any other government agency, such as Veterans’ Affairs or the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The plans have different premiums and out-of-pocket costs and may differ in the quality of services and benefits they provide. The federal marketplace website, healthcare.gov, shared tips for shoppers to choose the right plan for them:

» There are four categories of health insurance plans: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. These categories show how you and your plan share costs. Plan categories have nothing to do with quality of care.

» HealthCare.gov offers health insurance plan quality ratings (or "star ratings"), that reflect member experience, medical care and health plan administration. The ratings let you quickly compare plans based on quality.

» When choosing a plan, it’s a good idea to think about your total health care costs. You pay a monthly bill to your insurance company (a "premium"), even if you don’t use medical services that month. You pay out-of-pocket costs, including a deductible, when you get care.