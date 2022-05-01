Open enrollment for transfer students ends May 13

Burke County Public Schools has made changes to its open enrollment period for transfer students this year.

Now through May 13, students wishing to change schools or rising sixth and ninth graders wishing to continue in their current feeder program outside their home district can apply for a transfer, according to information found on the BCPS website. The open period started April 1, a month before it started in recent years.

BCPS Public Information Officer Cheryl Shuffler said the early start this year is designed to give administration officials more time to plan for the 2022-23 school year.

“We did start the process earlier this year … mostly so we could start planning allotments for teachers and class sizes for next year earlier,” she said.

Applications are required for all students wishing to transfer and there is a non-refundable $50 processing fee. After May 13, the fee will go to $100, but transfers will still be processed.

“We accept transfer applications at any time during the year,” Shuffler said. “This special open enrollment period is the only time when it is discounted, and we encourage transfers to help us with planning purposes.”

Due to the number of students already enrolled at Freedom High School and North Liberty, they are not open to new transfers. The only exceptions to this policy will be for students of BCPS employees, families that currently have another sibling attending one of these schools or other extenuating circumstances. Transfer students who do not reside in Burke County will need to have a release from their current district before applying.

For more information or to complete a transfer request form, visit https://bit.ly/BCPSTransfer2022-23.

