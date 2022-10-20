Open house to feature Native American history, culture

Local residents will have an opportunity to dive deep into the history of Burke County with a free event this weekend.

The Exploring Joara Foundation will hold an open house at its Living History Village at Catawba Meadows Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature artifacts on display, Native American activities, demonstrations and refreshments.

Tina Matthews, chair of the board of directors for EJF, which maintains the Berry archeological site in Morganton, in addition to the living history village, said members of the organization are looking forward to reconnecting to the community in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because of COVID, it's been two years since we hosted a major event,” Matthews said. “We are eager to see old friends and meet new friends and continue to engage with the community. The Living History Village is a unique setting that helps interpret not only Native American artifacts of the past, but an entire landscape by stepping into an indigenous town. It's an interactive way for the public to learn about Burke County's cultural heritage. Ultimately, we are excited to invite the public out to visit and see what we have been up to.”

The Berry site has unearthed the Spanish Fort San Juan, believed to be the first inland European settlement in the US, dating back to 1567, according to a previous News Herald article. The site also is the location of the ancient Native American town of Joara, upon which the Living History Village is based.

“The Living History Village represents a portion of a 16th-century Native American town here in Burke County,” Matthews said. “It features two replicated 16-century Native American houses, each about 400-500 square feet in size. Archaeologists have studied the evidence of these buildings at the Berry site, the Catawba Meadows site and the Ensley site, all of which are located in Burke County. A wooden palisade or stockade partially surrounds the site. The village also features an historic garden, a large teaching pavilion and kiosks with interpretive signs.”

She said the event will celebrate local Native American culture and history with demonstrations of Native American skills, traditions and games. Activities for children will include playing the chunkey game, making pinch pots and decorating them with Native American techniques, using replica stone axes to cut wood and throwing spears with an atlatl (a stick used by Native Americans to propel a spear).

EJF will offer tours of the replicated houses during the event and present demonstrations on flintknapping (making stone tools) and three different cooking styles using replicated Native American pottery.

An exhibit of artifacts from the Berry site will be on display, and two archaeologists who have worked at the site, Dr. David Moore of Warren Wilson College and Dr. Rachel Briggs of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will be onsite to speak about their work, as well as Larry Beane, a professional archaeologist and well-known flintknapper.

Visitors to the open house will receive a free EJF T-shirt while supplies last. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

“This is a unique opportunity to learn about our local Native American history and culture,” Matthews said. “It's also a chance to meet representatives of the Exploring Joara Foundation and learn about future activities.”

For more information, visit exploringjoara.org.