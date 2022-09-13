Open house to showcase stained glass windows

Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church in Rutherford College has a lot to celebrate.

The church will host an open house for the community from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, to showcase its newly renovated stained glass windows. The event, themed “Let the Light Shine,” will feature a viewing of the historic stained glass windows, information about the church’s heritage and history, a drawing for locally made stained glass panels, children’s activities, music and refreshments. The church is at 960 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.

The stained glass windows, installed in 1930, were recently refurbished with the replacement of the outer protective covering. The new covering opens the windows for the light to shine brighter inside and for full illumination at night.

The largest window, “The Good Shepherd,” was renewed by Laws Stained Glass in Statesville. The renewal consisted of replacing Jesus’ cracked face, installing new outside coverings and cleaning and painting outside trim. The renewal of the stained glass is dedicated to the memory of beloved church members Dorothy Bizet, Ivey Griffin Jr. and Frances “Frankie” O’Toole.

“The church family is proud of these beautiful windows and wants to share them with the public,” church member Cathy Doolos said.

The church also will introduce its new pastor, the Rev. Dr. Kaury Edwards, who will be on hand to meet and greet the community. Edwards, who has been in ministry for 20 years, first served in a missional capacity in short-term ministries in more than 30 countries, according to his biography. Most recently he served six years at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church in Owensboro, Kentucky. He earned a Doctor of Ministry from Duke University, focusing on church leadership and innovation.

“What excites me about ministry is seeing people experience the love and grace of God for the first time or seeing someone who has fallen away from faith move back into a relationship with God,” Edwards said.

Abernethy Memorial has been a fixture in the community for nearly a century, according to its historical records. It was built in the late 1920s from stones gathered by local parishioners and constructed by Waldensian stonemasons.

The congregation celebrated the opening of the building Sunday, March 30, 1930, with all day preaching services and dinner on the grounds. Its name honors Robert Laban Abernethy (1822-1894), a distinguished educator, minister and founder of Rutherford College (the school).

There are 14 stained glass windows throughout the church, each displaying scenes from the life and ministry of Jesus, according to a previous News Herald article. The exact origins of the windows are unknown, but it is thought the original artists were of German descent.

Doolos said each window is dedicated in memory of someone who was instrumental in founding the church, the nearby school or the surrounding community of Rutherford College, making them important pieces of local history not just for the church, but for the community.

In addition to the windows, four oil paintings in the sanctuary also depict vital aspects of the life and ministry of Jesus.

“Today, the church stands proudly in the center of Rutherford College and remains vibrant within the community,” Doolos said. “On a monthly basis, the church food pantry opens its doors to distribute food to the needy from the local community. Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church welcomes all people to a safe community where we worship God, grow disciples for Christ and share God’s unconditional love.”

For information, call Abernethy Memorial at 828-879-8894.