Operator sought for restaurant

LAUREL SPRINGS — The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is seeking a partner to operate The Bluffs Restaurant starting this spring and continuing through fall.

The restaurant is within Doughton Park at milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The Bluffs was a favorite among parkway visitors and operated for more than 60 years before closing in 2010. Last year, the 80-seat restaurant underwent extensive interior renovations to welcome back diners.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to bring back to life one of only four restaurants on the Blue Ridge Parkway,” said Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. “The fully renovated space is ready for an innovative operator with a passion for food and providing wonderful experiences for park visitors.”

The repairs and upgrades include new state-of-the-art kitchen equipment; Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms; and all new plumbing, wiring, light fixtures and HVAC systems. The fixtures and design features were selected to replicate the original look of the restaurant. For many visitors, The Bluffs will appear just as they remember it, with timber beams, green and white checkerboard floors, and a classic lunch counter.