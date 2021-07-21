Opioid lawsuit settlement reached

Millions of dollars will be coming to Burke County as part of a settlement with opioid distributors and pharmaceutical companies that was announced Wednesday.

Burke County was one of the cities and counties throughout the U.S. who sued opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen and opioid manufacturers Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma. The county joined the lawsuit in February 2018.

On Wednesday, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein joined multiple attorneys general in the country on Zoom announcing the $26 billion settlement. He said the settlement isn’t the end of the matter. He said there are other companies they are looking into.

Stein said it’s expected that North Carolina will see $750 million from the settlement. The three distributors, collectively, will pay up to $21 billion over 18 years, he said.

Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years with up to $3.7 billion paid during the first three years, according to Stein’s office.

Stein said he expects the first payments to North Carolina in April.

Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said the county will get about $13 million over an 18-year period.