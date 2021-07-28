Organization accepting applications for 2021 grant cycle

MARION -- The Gateway Wellness Foundation is accepting applications for its 2021 grant cycle during the month of August.

Since its founding in 2019, Gateway's support has focused primarily on projects related to access to health care, childhood development, food insecurity and housing. These continue to be priorities. Additionally, Gateway is expanding its strategic focus areas to include education and special projects. Special projects may address (but are not limited to) issues around job creation and job readiness, centralized coordination of case management, capacity building, substance use disorder and hardships that communities are experiencing. Nonprofit and government agencies serving the residents of Burke, McDowell, Polk and/or Rutherford counties are encouraged to submit applications that offer dynamic solutions in these areas.

Gateway Wellness Foundation will award grants in each of the four counties within their service area. The Foundation will accept requests of up to $100,000 with only a limited number of awards being given out above $50,000. Organizations are encouraged to submit requests for smaller projects.

To download an application, visit gatewaywellnessfoundation.org/grants. Applications are due by Aug. 31. Grant decisions will be made before December. For more information or to determine if your organization qualifies, contact Angela Anderson at a.anderson@gatewaywf.org. Those experiencing technical difficulties while completing the online application should contact 828-559-9273 for assistance.