Organization accepting grant applications

The Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists, operating under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Burke County, is pleased to announce its 2021 Grant Cycle.

BYOP provides grants to tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organizations that have programs and projects impacting the lives of children in Burke County, ages 0-18, and their families. The mission of BYOP is to engage and empower youth through learning and serving to strengthen our community. BYOP grants generally range from $500 to $1,000.

In addition to general grants awarded, BYOP will provide one focus grant opportunity. Applicants will be invited to submit applications that address the socio-emotional health needs of children ages 0-18. The grant application should include a focus on available resources and/or the provision of services. Up to $5,000 will be awarded for the grant application that best demonstrates innovation, collaboration and the most effective way of addressing this key issue.

Visit www.cfburkecounty.org to apply, and carefully read the funding guidelines prior to applying. Grant applications must be received before 5 p.m. March 17.

To learn more about the 2021 BYOP Grant Cycle or to learn more about CFBC, visit www.cfburkecounty.org or contact Nancy Taylor, executive director, at 828-437-7105.