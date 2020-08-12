Organization accepting grant applications

The Community Foundation of Burke County has announced the opening of its 2020 Community Grants Cycle.
Funding this year is made possible by the Rostan Family Foundation, the Bill and Hazel Bailey Abernathy Endowment Fund, the Ann Cornwell Patton and George Thomas Cornwell Fund, and the Emanuel A. and Romilda P. Richard Endowment Fund. This grant cycle allows CFBC to make grants to tax-exempt, 501(c) (3) organizations that have programs benefiting the residents of Burke County. Since 2002, CFBC has awarded more than $1.6 million in community grants to nonprofits that serve Burke County.
Visit www.cfburkecounty.org to carefully read the funding guidelines prior to applying. Grant applications and required follow-up forms are provided online. Grant applications must be received before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. People or organizations interested in applying for the two Focus Grant opportunities available this year should contact the CFBC office at 828-437-7105 before submitting an application.
The mission of CFBC is to encourage, develop and participate in philanthropy by providing flexible giving opportunities, professional support and responsible stewardship for the benefit of donors and qualified recipients. CFBC is a vehicle through which individuals, families, businesses and organizations are able to create permanent, long term funds to address a broad spectrum of community needs.
To learn more about the 2020 Community Grant Cycle or to learn more about CFBC, visit www.cfburkecounty.org or contact Nancy Taylor, executive director of CFBC, at 828-437-7105.
