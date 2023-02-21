The Community Foundation of Burke County has been reaccredited with the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence.

National Standards for US Community Foundations establish legal, ethical, effective practices for community foundations everywhere.

“Meeting the National Standards benchmarks is a rigorous, comprehensive process,” said Randy Royster, board member of the Council on Foundations. “This accreditation is a significant accomplishment that indicates that CFBC demonstrates a commitment to transparency, quality, integrity and accountability as it carries out its mission.”

The National Standards for US Community Foundations program requires community foundations to document their policies for donor services, investments, grantmaking and administration. With more than 500 community foundations already accredited nationwide, the program is designed to provide quality assurance to donors, as well as to their legal and financial advisors.

“This is critically important to our donors,” said Nancy Taylor, president/CEO of CFBC. “When people make a charitable bequest or establish a fund, they are putting their trust in us. They are counting on us to manage the investment wisely and to honor their charitable wishes. The National Standards accreditation says our house is in order.”

CFBC works to meet and address critical community needs, including childhood poverty, transportation, affordable housing and homelessness. It offers a range of charitable funds, allowing donors to advance a cause, support an individual organization, provide flexible support for community needs or recommend individual grants. In addition to affirming the organization’s philanthropic services, the accreditation validates CFBC’s grantmaking practices for the nonprofit community.

“Grantmaking is similar to investing,” said David Fletcher, CFBC board chair. “We need to assess risks, weigh potential gains, diversify assets, monitor performance and operate fairly. With our National Standards accreditation, you can be assured that we’re doing just that.”

National Standards for US Community Foundations is the first program of its kind for charitable foundations in the United States.