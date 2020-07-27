Organization announces 2020 scholarship recipients

The Community Foundation of Burke County has announced its 2020 scholarship recipients:
The Adam Benson Scholarship was established by the Benson family in memory of their son, Adam. Andres Mateo (Burke Middle College) and Joshua McManus (Liberty University) are the recipients.
The Anita Wilson Scholarship was established by the First United Methodist Church in Morganton. The purpose of the scholarship is to provide financial resources for the higher education of a young person in Burke County who is pursuing a degree in music performance or music education. Clara Hawn (Burke Middle College) is the recipient.
Betty Woerner established the Betty and Otto Woerner Endowed Scholarship Fund to provide financial resources for the higher education of a young person living in Burke County. Macy Fulbright (Burke Middle College) is the recipient.
The Clyde Nichols Young, Jr. Endowment Scholarship Fund was established by the family of Mr. Young to honor the life of this Burke County educator. The recipient is Hannah Ward (Freedom High School).
The Cranford Scholarship Endowment Fund was established by Paul Cranford in memory of Eric and Fred Cranford. Recipients of this scholarship are Paige Houston (East Burke High School), Summer Kindley (East Burke High School), Jaden Ramsey (East Burke High School), Chelsea Walters (East Burke High School), Khe-nai Banks (Jimmy C. Draughn High School), Bayleigh Gentieu (Jimmy C. Draughn High School), Estela Lemus-Mora (Jimmy C. Draughn High School) and Benjamin Teffeteller (Jimmy C. Draughn High School).
The Darren Wilson Scholarship Fund was established by Loree Duvall Wilson to honor the memory of her son. The recipient is Charles Lowery (Freedom High School).
Drexel Alumni Association established the Drexel Alumni Association Scholarship in memory of two educators, Harry L. Hallyburton and Faye T. Russell. Recipients are Hannah Copeland (Jimmy C. Draughn High School), Saniah O’Neil (Freedom High School), Jaden Ramsey (Jimmy C. Draughn High School) and Erika Whisnant (Burke Middle College).
The Glenn R. Yoder Scholarship was established in memory of Mr. Yoder, who was an educator and a member of the Valdese Lions Club. Recipients of this scholarship are Brenna Pearson (Burke Middle College) and Hannah Scronce (Burke Middle College).
The Jimmy C. Draughn Scholarship was established to honor the life and work of Mr. Draughn, the first principal of East Burke High School. The recipient of this scholarship is Chelsea Walters (East Burke High School).
The Keith Warren Black Educational Scholarship was established by Lynn M. Black to honor the life of her husband, Keith Warren Black, and his dedication to education. This scholarship was awarded to Andres Mateo (Burke Middle College).
The Larry and Louise Huffman Scholarship pays tribute to two teachers who devoted their lives to serving others, especially the youth of Burke County. Brett Childers (East Burke High School) is the recipient.
The Margaret Franklin Scholarship Fund was established to honor the life of Margaret Franklin, who devoted her life to teaching and caring for the young people of Burke County. The scholarship provides financial resources for the higher education of someone pursuing a degree in elementary education. This scholarship was awarded to Megan Letherwood (Burke Middle College).
The Michael Williamson Eley Scholarship was established to provide financial resources for the higher education of a young person interested in pursuing a degree in engineering, math, physics or chemistry. Annaleigh Breedlove (Robert L. Patton High School) is the recipient.
The Minnie Belle Rector Cooper Nursing Scholarship Fund was established by Maxine McCall, in honor of her mother and provides financial resources for the higher education of someone pursuing a degree in nursing. The recipients of this scholarship are Lucia Ailon-Mejia (Western Piedmont Community College) and Lindsey Cales (Caldwell Community College).
The Olin and Evelyn Stiff Endowed Scholarship awards two scholarships annually to outstanding students pursuing a degree in nursing. Molly McRacken (Freedom High School) and Chelsea Walters (East Burke High School) are the recipients.
The Raymond K. Miller Scholarship was established by Mattie Elinora B. Miller to honor the life of Raymond K. Miller by providing financial assistance to students at Western Piedmont Community College. The recipient of this scholarship is Andres Mateo (Burke Middle College).
The Robert A. “Bob” Shook Memorial Scholarship was established by the Rutherford College Lions Club to honor the life of “Bob,” who was an educator, coach and member of the Rutherford College Lions Club for more than 30 years. The recipients of this scholarship are Alexandria Hoover (Jimmy C. Draughn High School) and Allyson Mourglea (Jimmy C. Draughn High School).
The Ruth Bolick Christian Scholarship was established by Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church to honor the life of Miss Ruth Bolick. She taught school at Rutherford College Elementary for more that 30 years and was the youth leader at AMUMC for more than 40 years. The recipients of this scholarship are Kristin Damron (Lenoir-Rhyne College), Lauren Giese (Duke University), Hunter Jensen (NC State University), Gunnar Hudson (Jimmy C. Draughn High School) and Hannah Ward (Freedom High School).
Two scholarships are awarded by The Rotary Club of Morganton to students who best reflect the principles and ideals of Rotary. Brenna Pearson (Burke Middle College) and Charlie Yelton (Freedom High School) are the recipients.
The St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Miss Annie Avery Scholarship was established by the St. Mary’s and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church congregation to honor the life of Miss Annie Avery. The purpose of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to students seeking to improve their life positions by pursuing certificate or degree programs. The recipient of this scholarship is Clara Hawn (Burke Middle College).
The Tim Spain Scholarship was established in Tim’s memory by his parents and sister with the goal of keeping his memory and his love of teaching alive. The recipient of this scholarship is Benjamin Teffeteller (Jimmy C. Draughn High School).
The Valdese Rotary Club Scholarship was established in memory of John P. Rostan, Jr. to honor his 50 years of service to the Valdese Rotary Club. Scholarships were awarded to Jacob Lowman (Western Carolina University), Estela Lemus-Mora (Jimmy C. Draughn High School) and Kathryn Wilson (East Burke High School).
The Waldensian Presbyterian Women Scholarship Program was established to further the education of deserving students and members of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church or members of scouting troops associated with the church. WPWSP administers the Mildred and Hugh Fletcher Scholarship and awarded the 2020 scholarship to Abigail Parker. WPWSP also administers the Rostan Family Scholarship, established in memory of and in honor of members of their church community. The Rostan Family Scholarship recipient is Benjamin Teffeteller (Jimmy C. Draughn High School).
The Wynne and Otto Woerner Scholarship Endowment Fund was established to provide financial assistance to young people in Burke and McDowell Counties. Makenah Wilson (McDowell Early College) and Charlie Yelton (Freedom High School) are this year’s recipients.
For more information regarding scholarship funds, please contact Nancy W. Taylor, executive director of the Foundation, at 828-437-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.