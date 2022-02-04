Organization announces essay contest winners

Members of the Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Tuesday, Jan. 11 to honor the winners of the group’s American History Essay Contests winners.

For grades five through eight, the writing prompt was “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” For the high school students, the writing prompt was “Patriots of the American Revolution.”

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated Nov. 11, 1921. Last year on Nov. 11, the USA celebrated the 100th anniversary of the dedication.

Middle school winners are Karson Kress, Nancy Carol McQuaid and Ainsley Kramer. The fifth- grade winner is Bailey Heape.

The high school winner is Mason Middlecamp of Patton High School.

Kress, Middlecamp and Kramer went on to win three of the five top spots at the next DAR level, District 2. The district includes 16 chapters and multiple counties stretching from Virginia to South Carolina. The district winners’ essays will now be judged at the state level.

The NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. For information about joining the Quaker Meadows chapter contact QuakerMeadowsDAR@gmail.com or call Regent Janie Matthews at 828-448-0412.