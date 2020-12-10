Organization announces food pantry challenge

NEWTON — As the holiday season approaches, the community faces a unique season of challenge and hope. While the coronavirus pandemic has brought losses in many forms and disrupted the economy, promising news of medical solutions and the unyielding support of a caring community bolster people’s spirits.
Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc. has committed to a special fundraiser to offer hope and financial assistance to those affected by COVID-19. The organization has accepted a $10,000 challenge donation by an anonymous donor to the ministry’s COVID Community Campaign. Through this challenge, every dollar donated will pay for a pound a food for the ministry’s Charlie Bunn Food Pantry to deliver to a family in need and will be matched one to one.
The Rev. Robert Silber, the ministry's executive director, shared how he, the staff, the board of directors and supporters have felt moved by this gift.
“We are committed to providing services to a community in need,” he said. “I am grateful for a donor who is challenging our community to share in this commitment by providing food for those who hunger. Clearly, we are building a bridge between a difficult time and the future.”
The ministry initiated the COVID Community Campaign in April with the support of local residents and raised more than $100,000 for families in need. Fueled by this campaign, the food pantry is serving an average of 2,000 clients each month, which equals 150,000 pounds of food. To ensure lower costs and greater flexibility in delivery of services, the pantry is largely staﬀed by dedicated volunteers, young and old, from all walks of life. This is a key part of the ministry’s case management services that also provide financial literacy, eviction prevention and crisis support.
To support the campaign and have a donation matched,contribute at ecccm.org/challenge, or mail a check with “challenge” written on the memo line to Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, PO Box 31, Newton NC 28658.
The ministry provides assistance with mortgage and rent payments, utility bills, hunger relief, transportation and financial coaching. It has extended “a hand up, not a hand out” to those in need in eastern Catawba County since 1969, never turning away a qualifying client.
For information, visit ecccm.org or call 828-465-1702.
