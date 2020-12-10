Organization announces food pantry challenge

NEWTON — As the holiday season approaches, the community faces a unique season of challenge and hope. While the coronavirus pandemic has brought losses in many forms and disrupted the economy, promising news of medical solutions and the unyielding support of a caring community bolster people’s spirits.

Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc. has committed to a special fundraiser to offer hope and financial assistance to those affected by COVID-19. The organization has accepted a $10,000 challenge donation by an anonymous donor to the ministry’s COVID Community Campaign. Through this challenge, every dollar donated will pay for a pound a food for the ministry’s Charlie Bunn Food Pantry to deliver to a family in need and will be matched one to one.

The Rev. Robert Silber, the ministry's executive director, shared how he, the staff, the board of directors and supporters have felt moved by this gift.

“We are committed to providing services to a community in need,” he said. “I am grateful for a donor who is challenging our community to share in this commitment by providing food for those who hunger. Clearly, we are building a bridge between a difficult time and the future.”