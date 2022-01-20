Organization announces grant cycle

The Burke Women’s Fund, operating under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Burke County, has opened its 2022 BWF Grant Cycle. BWF provides grants to tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organizations that have programs and projects in Burke County focused on women and their families. The BWF funding priorities include:

Programs and services that support the needs and enrich the lives of women and families

Programs and services that offer experiences to a diverse population of women and families

Programs and services that address the basic needs of traditionally underserved populations

Visit www.cfburkecounty.org for more information on the grants, and carefully read the guidelines prior to applying. Grant applications and required follow-up forms are provided online. Grant applications are due before 5 p.m. on March 8. Grants will be awarded in May of 2022.

Contact Margaret Hampson, BWF grants committee chair, at mhampson123@gmail.com with questions regarding the guidelines. Contact Nancy Taylor, president/CEO of CFBC, at nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org or 828-437-7105 with questions regarding the application process.