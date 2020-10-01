Organization announces grant fund opening

The Community Foundation of Burke County is pleased to announce the establishment of The J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Charitable Donor Advised Fund.

John Alexander Mull established The J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation on May 30, 1980 and instructed that grants from this fund be used only for charitable, religious, humanitarian or educational purposes within the state of North Carolina.

The J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation Charitable Fund 2020 grant cycle will be open through 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Grants will be made to tax-exempt, 501(c) (3) organizations that have programs or projects that focus on new projects and concerns that have a wide impact and are collaborative and entrepreneurial in nature. It is the desire of The J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation Charitable Fund to move away from being a dependent budget source and move toward fostering a spirit of entrepreneurial community collaboration. CFBC will serve as administrator for The J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation Charitable Fund 2020 Grant Cycle, utilizing the Foundant online grant management system.

Grant applications will be reviewed by The J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation Charitable Fund Grants Committee. Applicants will be notified in December of the Committee’s decision, and funds will be disbursed by Dec. 31.

To access The J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation Charitable Fund grant application, go to www.cfburkecounty.org and click on the Home Page. For more information, contact Nancy Taylor, CFBC’s executive director, at 828-437-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.