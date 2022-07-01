Organization announces grant recipients

Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists, operating under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Burke County, have announced grant recipients for 2022:

Burke Council on Alcoholism and Chemical Dependency: $5,000 awarded for the implementation of the Adolescent Prevention Services Anti-Vaping Initiative focused on the prevention of vaping in the middle schools of the Burke County Public School System.

First United Methodist Church of Valdese: $1,000 awarded for its Backpack Feeding Ministry

The Industrial Commons: $1,000 awarded to support the cost of the Hometown Walkabout Program for 10th, 11th and 12th-graders. The program will explore cultural diversity through a week-long exploration of personal narratives from members of the African-American, Asian/Hmong, European, and Latinx communities.

BYOP provides grants to tax-exempt organizations that provide projects and/or programs impacting the lives of Burke County children, ages 0-18, and their families. The mission of BYOP is to engage and empower youth through learning and serving to strengthen our community.

BYOP consists of students representing the high schools in Burke County, as well as students from recognized homeschools. Sara Black Moses, a native of Burke County and a CFBC board member, serves as the volunteer director of BYOP. As a member of BYOP, students are able to develop philanthropy skills while gaining a better understanding of the needs in Burke County.

To learn more, visit www.cfburkecounty.org or contact Nancy Taylor, president and CEO of CFBC, at 828-437-7105.