Organization announces grant recipients

The most recent partnership is with the city of Marion, who generously donated land in west Marion to be used to build an affordable house. Gateway uses modular construction methods, and the house was placed on its new foundation this month. Final touch ups are underway, and it is hoped to be all wrapped up with a bow by Christmas, ready for a new homeowner early in the new year. Anyone earning $14 an hour or more, up to a maximum of $48,000 a year can apply to Gateway to get qualified for a USDA loan. No down payment is needed, and the mortgage is expected to be around $700 a month. Contact Angela at a.anderson@gatewaywf.org for more information.