Organization announces grant recipients

MARION — With a focus on grant making, leverage funding and collaborative strategic initiatives, Gateway Wellness Foundation has mobilized more than $30 million in funding and economic activity in the region to date.
Headquartered in Marion, Gateway strives to facilitate improved health and wellness for the residents of Burke, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties. During the month of August, the foundation invited grant requests centered on access to care, childhood development, education, food insecurity, housing and other issues that impact wellbeing.
A total of 57 applications were submitted, more than $2 million in requests for projects serving communities in all four counties that Gateway supports. Gateway’s Board prioritizes the decision-making process for grant funding as a special and important responsibility. Because of this, board members spent a great deal of time learning, understanding and acknowledging the issues that grant applicants brought to the table, while focusing on solutions.
After much debate and discussion, the board granted 27 awards ranging from $2,000 to $49,000, allocating a grand total of $500,000 in support for the region. The funding was distributed evenly amongst projects serving Burke, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties, with 33% going to access to health care, 19% to food insecurity, 19% to childhood development, 7% to education and 7% to special projects.
Award recipients include:
Abounding Grace Ministry
Basics Christian Ministries
Burke County United Way
CareNet Counseling Services
McDowell Access to Care and Health
Community Health Council of Rutherford County
Crossnore Communities for Children
Enola Group, Inc.
Freedom Life
Henderson County Habitat for Humanity
Historic Carson House
House of Refuge Ministries
Housing Assistance Corporation
The Hub
MANNA Food Bank
McDowell County EMS
McDowell County Schools
Meeting Place One
New Dimensions School
PANGAEA Internet
Pregnancy Care Center of Burke County
Saluda Pop-Up Pantry
South Mountain Christian Camp
St. John’s Episcopal Church Community Garden
St. Luke’s Hospital, Inc.
Steps to H.O.P.E., Inc.
Yokefellow Service Center, Inc.
In addition to grant funding, Gateway partners with Dogwood Health Trust on the Leverage Fund. Via this program, the two organizations commit financial resources and staff to identifying grant opportunities for local government organizations, municipalities and nonprofits, then provides professional grant writers, free of charge, to apply for funding. The sole purpose of the Leverage Fund is to bring federal, state and private grant dollars into western North Carolina.
In partnership with Dogwood Health Trust, to date Gateway Wellness Foundation has provided consultations and/or grant writers to 24 local organizations, resulting in nearly $6 million in new grant funding for the region.
As its third component of regional support, Gateway’s collaborative strategic initiatives build partnerships with other grant making foundations, nonprofits and city and county leaders to develop strategies for large initiatives, where working together achieves more impactful outcomes for the four counties it serves.
These strategic initiatives are focused primarily on increasing the stock of affordable housing in the region and will generate more than $20 million in economic activity. There are multiple projects currently underway, and without exception, each project is characterized by community organizations that demonstrate truly exceptional teamwork.
The most recent partnership is with the city of Marion, who generously donated land in west Marion to be used to build an affordable house. Gateway uses modular construction methods, and the house was placed on its new foundation this month. Final touch ups are underway, and it is hoped to be all wrapped up with a bow by Christmas, ready for a new homeowner early in the new year. Anyone earning $14 an hour or more, up to a maximum of $48,000 a year can apply to Gateway to get qualified for a USDA loan. No down payment is needed, and the mortgage is expected to be around $700 a month. Contact Angela at a.anderson@gatewaywf.org for more information.
The board of Gateway Wellness Foundation is committed to its three-pronged approach to serving the people of this region. Through grant making, leverage funding and collaborative strategic initiatives, it holds fast to the idea that obstacles can be overcome with support, collaboration and perseverance.