Organization announces grant recipients

MARION — The Gateway Wellness Foundation mobilizes more than $21 million in funding and economic activity in Burke, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford Counties to carry out its mission to improve the health and wellness of local residents.

The organization strives to improve access to care, childhood development, food insecurity, housing and other issues that impact well-being through grant making, leverage funding and collaborative strategic initiatives.

One thing the foundation had not planned on this year was COVID-19. Faced with urgent needs in the region, its board of directors committed to being responsive and swift in its support. Partnering with exceptional community organizations — from nonprofits to churches to local government entities — Gateway allocated roughly 25% of its 2020 grant dollars for COVID-19 response funding, including backing programs that addressed food insecurity, telehealth, medication assistance and diaper distribution.

Due to this unanticipated support during the first half of the year, Gateway opened its 2020 grant cycle in August with roughly 75% of the available funding compared to its 2019 cycle. The foundation received 54 applications with more than $2 million dollars in requests for projects serving communities in the counties it supports.