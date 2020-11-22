Organization announces grant recipients

MARION — The Gateway Wellness Foundation mobilizes more than $21 million in funding and economic activity in Burke, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford Counties to carry out its mission to improve the health and wellness of local residents.
The organization strives to improve access to care, childhood development, food insecurity, housing and other issues that impact well-being through grant making, leverage funding and collaborative strategic initiatives.
One thing the foundation had not planned on this year was COVID-19. Faced with urgent needs in the region, its board of directors committed to being responsive and swift in its support. Partnering with exceptional community organizations — from nonprofits to churches to local government entities — Gateway allocated roughly 25% of its 2020 grant dollars for COVID-19 response funding, including backing programs that addressed food insecurity, telehealth, medication assistance and diaper distribution.
Due to this unanticipated support during the first half of the year, Gateway opened its 2020 grant cycle in August with roughly 75% of the available funding compared to its 2019 cycle. The foundation received 54 applications with more than $2 million dollars in requests for projects serving communities in the counties it supports.
In an effort to understand the projects and community partners better, Gateway board members conducted numerous Zoom meetings and telephone calls with applicants. One of the highest priorities of the foundation is to ensure the governing board accurately represents and reflects the diverse communities it serves. In early 2020, Gateway added board members from Burke, Polk and Rutherford counties, who brought with them a variety of professional and cultural backgrounds. This not only served to broaden the organization’s appreciation of obstacles to health and wellness, but also inspired a desire for greater understanding of the needs our under-resourced neighbors face and the programs that exist to meet these needs.
The board members spent a great deal of time learning, understanding and acknowledging the issues applicants are addressing while focusing on solutions. After much debate and discussion, the board granted 21 awards ranging from $2,000 to $66,000 during its regular grant cycle. The funding was distributed evenly among projects serving Burke, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties, with roughly 27% going to access to health care, 27% to housing, 18% to food insecurity, 18% to childhood development and 9% to other projects. Between COVID-19 response and regular grant funding, $500,000 in support was distributed in the region.
The award recipients were:
- Abounding Grace Ministry.
- Babies Need Bottoms.
- Burke United Christian Ministries.
- CareNet Counseling.
- Center for Rural Health Innovations.
- Centro Unido Latino Americano.
- Chase Corner Ministries.
- Crossnore School & Children’s Home.
- Grace Community Church.
- Grahamtown Team.
- House of Refuge Ministries.
- Lake Lure Classical Academy.
- McDowell County EMS.
- Meeting Place Mission.
- Out of the Ashes.
- Rutherford County Senior Center.
- Rutherford Housing Partnership.
- South Mountain Christian Camp.
- St. Luke’s Hospital.
- Thrive.
- Unity in the Community.
In addition to grant funding, Gateway partners with Dogwood Health Trust on the Leverage Fund to commit financial resources and staff to identify grant opportunities for local government organizations and nonprofits and to provide professional grant writers, free of charge, to apply for funding. The sole purpose of the Leverage Fund is to bring federal, state and private grant dollars to western North Carolina.
In partnership with Dogwood Health Trust, to date Gateway Wellness Foundation has provided consultations, grant writers or both to 17 local organizations, resulting in $700,000-plus in new grant funding for the region.
As its third component of regional support, Gateway’s collaborative strategic initiatives build partnerships with other grant making foundations, nonprofits and city and county leaders to develop strategies for large initiatives, where working together achieves more impactful outcomes for the four counties it serves. The first of these strategic initiatives focuses on increasing the stock of affordable housing in McDowell County.
A partnership between the McDowell Economic Development Association, McDowell County Board of Commissioners, McDowell Technical Community College, the city of Marion, Housing Assistance Corp., Dogwood Health Trust and Gateway Wellness Foundation is working with Gateway to provide more housing on property near McDowell Technical Community College, ideally for workforce housing. The project is expected to result in a housing complex with 168 units spread across 12 acres.
County and city officials came together to approve the plan. Gateway Wellness Foundation reached out to Dogwood Health Trust for support, and with the expertise and oversight of Housing Assistance Corp. as the developer, the project is underway. This is the first of many collaborative strategic initiatives for Gateway, and it is anticipated to bring close to $20 million in economic activity to the region.
“Our ongoing commitment to leveraging our abilities and assets to help the people in this region drives everything we do at Gateway,” said Norman Guthrie, chair of Gateway Wellness Foundation’s board of directors. “We believe that obstacles can be overcome with support, collaboration and perseverance. The foundation looks forward to serving the residents and nonprofits in this community for years to come.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.