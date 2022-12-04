Organization announces grant recipients

The Community Foundation of Burke County has announced the recipients of its 2022 Community Grant Cycle. CFBC awarded $164,474 in grant funds to the following organizations:
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters—To fund a coordinator and recruitment specialist in Burke County—$7,667
- Burke Augustine Literacy Project—To fund curriculum training and trainer expenses—$4,750
- Burke Charitable Properties – To fund fluorescent light fixtures—$8,075
- Casting for Hope – To fund a new position and software—$8,000
- Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation – To help in funding a water testing lab in Burke County—$10,000
- Center for Rural Health – To purchase medications/prescriptions and provide referrals/testing for uninsured or underinsured in the Health-E-Schools program—$9,950
- Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina – To construct public use hiking and mountain bike trails next to the Catawba Meadows Greenway and at the Oak Hill Community Park—$17,667
- Friends of the Valdese Rec – To purchase pedestals and supplies associated with the placement of them—$3,840
- Good Samaritan Clinic – To purchase a metal carport for the mobile unit—$5,000
- MedAssist of Mecklenburg – To provide free pharmacy services for the underserved—$10,000
- Olive Hill Economic Development Corporation – To purchase computers—$10,000
- Open Hearts Place (Focus Grant) – To construct four new small homes—$50,000
- Options, Inc – To purchase door jammers and outdoor cameras—$8,325
- Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, Inc. – To support Burke County families—$2,700
- The Meeting Place One Inc. – To provide 40 tote bags and fund case management hours—$8,500
The CFBC board of directors allocates unrestricted funds to support the community grant cycle. Additionally, 2022 community grants are made possible through the following endowed funds: Bill and Hazel Bailey Abernathy Endowment Fund; Avery-Causby Fund; Ray and Laura Consley Fund; Dorothy K. Ervin Endowment Fund; John W. Ervin, Jr. Endowment Fund; Marilyn Malone Gordon Endowment Fund; John L. and Caroline W. Kos Fund; Donald Jackson McCall Endowment Fund; Pat and Harold Mitchell Fund; Ann Cornwell Patton and George Thomas Cornwell Fund; Betsy and Billy Joe Patton Endowment Fund; Emanuel A. and Romilda P. Richard Endowment Fund; F. Sam and Phyllis Rogers Fund; William E. and Laura Ervin Smith Fund; Donald and Betty Taylor Fund; Carl H. and Linda S. Wall Endowment fund; Wildcats Legacy Fund; Drew Woerner Endowment Fund; and Otto and Wynne Woerner Fund.
For more information about the CFBC or the Community Grant Cycle, contact Nancy W. Taylor, president/CEO, at 828-437-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.