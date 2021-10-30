Organization announces grant recipients

The Community Foundation of Burke County has announced the recipients of its 2021 Community Grant Cycle. CFBC awarded $113,096 in grant funds to the following organizations:

American Red Cross—$8,000 to provide financial assistance for families affected by home fires in Burke County

Assure The Future—$36,000 to provide funding for research and data collection on the state of childhood poverty in Burke County

Big Brothers, Big Sisters—$5,000 to support the local Burke County program

Center for Rural Health Innovation—$22,236 to add a part-time, bilingual staff member in Burke County to expand case management efforts

Options, Inc.—$5,000 to purchase security equipment

Prevent Blindness North Carolina—$5,000 to provide onsite screening, education, follow-up and eye-care vouchers for PreK, Head Start and childcare centers in Burke County;

Ronald McDonald House—$3,000 to provide financial support to support Burke County families

Southmountain Children and Family Services—$12,360 to provide funds to purchase surveillance systems for their Foster Community campus