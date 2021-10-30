 Skip to main content
Organization announces grant recipients
Community Foundation of Burke County

Organization announces grant recipients

The Community Foundation of Burke County has announced the recipients of its 2021 Community Grant Cycle. CFBC awarded $113,096 in grant funds to the following organizations:

American Red Cross—$8,000 to provide financial assistance for families affected by home fires in Burke County

Assure The Future—$36,000 to provide funding for research and data collection on the state of childhood poverty in Burke County

Big Brothers, Big Sisters—$5,000 to support the local Burke County program

Center for Rural Health Innovation—$22,236 to add a part-time, bilingual staff member in Burke County to expand case management efforts

Options, Inc.—$5,000 to purchase security equipment

Prevent Blindness North Carolina—$5,000 to provide onsite screening, education, follow-up and eye-care vouchers for PreK, Head Start and childcare centers in Burke County;

Ronald McDonald House—$3,000 to provide financial support to support Burke County families

Southmountain Children and Family Services—$12,360 to provide funds to purchase surveillance systems for their Foster Community campus

Western Piedmont Council of Governments—$16,300 to support upload of additional data for the Burke Quality of Life Explorer model.

The 2021 Community Grant Cycle recipients are organizations that have demonstrated the ability to meet identified needs in the community and meet the grant criteria established by the CFBC board of directors. The board allocates unrestricted funds to support the community grant cycle. Additionally, community grants are made possible through the following endowed funds:

Bill and Hazel Bailey Abernathy Endowment Fund

Avery-Causby Fund

Ray and Laura Consley Fund

Dorothy K. Ervin Endowment Fund

John W. Ervin, Jr. Endowment Fund

Marilyn Malone Gordon Endowment Fund

John L. and Caroline W. Kos Fund

Donald Jackson McCall Endowment Fund

Pat and Harold Mitchell Fund

Ann Cornwell Patton and George Thomas Cornwell Fund

Betsy and Billy Joe Patton Endowment Fund

Emanuel A. and Romilda P. Richard Endowment Fund

F. Sam and Phyllis Rogers Fund

William E. and Laura Ervin Smith Fund

Donald and Betty Taylor Fund

Carl H. and Linda S. Wall Endowment Fund

Drew Woerner Endowment Fund

Otto and Wynne Woerner Fund

To learn more about CFBC or the Community Grant Cycle, contact Nancy W. Taylor, president/CEO, at 828-437-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.

