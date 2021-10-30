Organization announces grant recipients

The Community Foundation of Burke County has announced the recipients of its 2021 Community Grant Cycle. CFBC awarded $113,096 in grant funds to the following organizations:
American Red Cross—$8,000 to provide financial assistance for families affected by home fires in Burke County
Assure The Future—$36,000 to provide funding for research and data collection on the state of childhood poverty in Burke County
Big Brothers, Big Sisters—$5,000 to support the local Burke County program
Center for Rural Health Innovation—$22,236 to add a part-time, bilingual staff member in Burke County to expand case management efforts
Options, Inc.—$5,000 to purchase security equipment
Prevent Blindness North Carolina—$5,000 to provide onsite screening, education, follow-up and eye-care vouchers for PreK, Head Start and childcare centers in Burke County;
Ronald McDonald House—$3,000 to provide financial support to support Burke County families
Southmountain Children and Family Services—$12,360 to provide funds to purchase surveillance systems for their Foster Community campus
Western Piedmont Council of Governments—$16,300 to support upload of additional data for the Burke Quality of Life Explorer model.
The 2021 Community Grant Cycle recipients are organizations that have demonstrated the ability to meet identified needs in the community and meet the grant criteria established by the CFBC board of directors. The board allocates unrestricted funds to support the community grant cycle. Additionally, community grants are made possible through the following endowed funds:
Bill and Hazel Bailey Abernathy Endowment Fund
Avery-Causby Fund
Ray and Laura Consley Fund
Dorothy K. Ervin Endowment Fund
John W. Ervin, Jr. Endowment Fund
Marilyn Malone Gordon Endowment Fund
John L. and Caroline W. Kos Fund
Donald Jackson McCall Endowment Fund
Pat and Harold Mitchell Fund
Ann Cornwell Patton and George Thomas Cornwell Fund
Betsy and Billy Joe Patton Endowment Fund
Emanuel A. and Romilda P. Richard Endowment Fund
F. Sam and Phyllis Rogers Fund
William E. and Laura Ervin Smith Fund
Donald and Betty Taylor Fund
Carl H. and Linda S. Wall Endowment Fund
Drew Woerner Endowment Fund
Otto and Wynne Woerner Fund
To learn more about CFBC or the Community Grant Cycle, contact Nancy W. Taylor, president/CEO, at 828-437-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.