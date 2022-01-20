Organization announces new scholarship funds

The Community Foundation of Burke County announces the continuation of its scholarship program to support undergraduate and graduate students for the 2022-23 academic years. Applicants may apply for scholarships by visiting www.cfburkecounty.org and clicking on the “Scholarship” tab. There are more than 60 scholarship opportunities available to students, and the criteria and award amounts for each scholarship opportunity can be found on the website. In 2022, four additional scholarships were added for the 2022-23 academic years.
The Erin’s Memorial Scholarship Fund was established by Roy and Phyllis Sweezy in memory of their daughter, Erin. This scholarship is available to Burke County graduating seniors enrolling in a North Carolina college or university and can demonstrate financial need and strong community involvement in serving people.
The Freddy G. Leger Memorial Scholarship Fund was established by the Leger Family to honor the life of Freddy G. Leger, who devoted 33 years to the education of children. This scholarship will provide financial support to graduating seniors from Jimmy C. Draughn High School or East Burke High School. The applicant must also have chosen to major in education or nursing.
The Gertrude Hire Scholarship Fund was established by James Sweezy to honor the life of Ms. Hire, who sought to not only educate, but also advance the lives of her students. This scholarship is available to Burke County graduating seniors who can demonstrate financial need.
The Nathan Alan Williams Scholarship Fund was established by the Williams family to honor the memory of Nathan. Nathan was a 2013 graduate of Robert L. Patton High School and a student-athlete. This scholarship will provide financial resources to a graduating senior or past graduate from Robert L. Patton High School. The applicant must be a Patton baseball athlete or other Patton athlete who can demonstrate financial need.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 1. For more information about available scholarships or questions regarding the application process, contact Nancy Taylor, CFBC president/CEO, at 828-438-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.