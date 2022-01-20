Organization announces new scholarship funds

The Community Foundation of Burke County announces the continuation of its scholarship program to support undergraduate and graduate students for the 2022-23 academic years. Applicants may apply for scholarships by visiting www.cfburkecounty.org and clicking on the “Scholarship” tab. There are more than 60 scholarship opportunities available to students, and the criteria and award amounts for each scholarship opportunity can be found on the website. In 2022, four additional scholarships were added for the 2022-23 academic years.

The Erin’s Memorial Scholarship Fund was established by Roy and Phyllis Sweezy in memory of their daughter, Erin. This scholarship is available to Burke County graduating seniors enrolling in a North Carolina college or university and can demonstrate financial need and strong community involvement in serving people.

The Freddy G. Leger Memorial Scholarship Fund was established by the Leger Family to honor the life of Freddy G. Leger, who devoted 33 years to the education of children. This scholarship will provide financial support to graduating seniors from Jimmy C. Draughn High School or East Burke High School. The applicant must also have chosen to major in education or nursing.