Organization announces scholarship recipients

The Community Foundation of Burke County has announced its 2022 scholarship recipients:

The Adam Benson Scholarship was established by the Benson family in memory of their son, Adam. Alisa Cruz-Mendez (Freedom High School) and Maria Sic (Burke Middle College) are the recipients.

The Anita Wilson Scholarship was established by First United Methodist Church of Morganton to provide financial resources for the higher education of a young person in Burke County pursuing a degree in music performance or music education. Peyton Wheeler (UNC Greensboro) is the recipient.

The Barrett L. and Diana S. Crawford Scholarship was established by the Crawford family to honor the life of Barrett L. Crawford, an attorney in Burke County who highly valued education. Austin Hunt (Freedom High School) and Om Shah (Patton High School) are the recipients.

Betty Woerner established the Betty and Otto Woerner Endowed Scholarship Fund to provide financial resources for the higher education of a young person living in Burke County. Joseph Heilman (Draughn High School) is the recipient.

The Clyde Nichols Young, Jr. Endowment Scholarship Fund was established by Young’s family to honor the life of this Burke County educator. The recipient is Hannah Ward (UNC Greensboro).

The Cranford Scholarship Endowment Fund was established by Paul Cranford in memory of Eric and Fred Cranford. Recipients are Elijah Harrison, Olivia Lambert, Zoie Smith and Preston White (all from East Burke High School); and McKinley Clark, Addison Hart, Lindsey Hodge and Mattie Jensen (all from Draughn High School).

The Crump-Pollpeter Scholarship Fund was established by the family to honor the lives of Ruth and Herman Crump, and Mary Lou and Ralph Pollpeter. The recipient is Jena Towery (Patton High School).

The Drexel Alumni Association established the Drexel Alumni Association Scholarship in memory of two educators, Harry L. Hallyburton and Faye T. Russell. Recipients are Mallory Evitt and Kaylee Ollis (Freedom High School), Grace Hill (Draughn High School) and Peyton Morgan (Burke Middle College).

The Erin’s Memorial Scholarship was established by the Sweezy family in memory of their daughter, Erin. Owen Streppa (North Carolina School of Science and Math) and Abigail Hyatt (High Point University) are the recipients.

The Freddy Leger Scholarship was established by the Leger family to honor the life of Freddy Leger, who devoted 33 years to the education of children. The recipient is Haygen Sigmon (Draughn High School).

The Gertrude Hire Scholarship was established to honor the life of Gertrude Hire, an educator and mentor. The recipients are Maria Sic (Burke Middle College) and Mallory Evitt (Freedom High School).

The Glenn R. Yoder Scholarship was established in memory of Yoder, an educator and member of the Valdese Lions Club. Recipients are Lindsey Hodge (Draughn High School) and Hannah Payne (Robert L. Patton High School).

The Jimmy C. Draughn Scholarship was established to honor the life and work of Draughn, first principal of East Burke High School. The recipient is Dixie Leatherman (East Burke High School).

The Keith Warren Black Educational Scholarship was established by Lynn M. Black to honor the life of her husband, Keith Warren Black, and his dedication to education. This scholarship was awarded to Aiden Hunt (Western Piedmont Community College).

The Larry and Louise Huffman Scholarship pays tribute to two teachers who devoted their lives to serving others, especially the youth of Burke County. Mattie Jensen (Draughn High School) is the recipient.

The Larry Simpson Memorial Scholarship was established to honor the life of Larry Simpson and his dedication to family and service to others. Luis Hernandez-Garcia (Patton High School) and Lizbeth Vazquez-Cortez (Catawba Valley Community College) are the recipients.

The Margaret Franklin Scholarship Fund was established to honor the life of Margaret Franklin who devoted her life to teaching and caring for the young people of Burke County. The scholarship provides financial resources for the higher education of someone pursuing a degree in elementary education. This scholarship was awarded to Savannah Epley (Patton High School).

The Michael Williamson Eley Scholarship was established to provide financial resources for the higher education of a young person interested in pursuing a degree in engineering, math, physics or chemistry. William Jones (Patton High School) is the recipient.

The Minnie Belle Rector Cooper Nursing Scholarship Fund was established by Maxine McCall, in honor of her mother and provides financial resources for the higher education of someone pursuing a degree in nursing. The recipients are Lauren Crump (Western Piedmont Community College) and Lizbeth Ramirez (Freedom High School).

The Nathan Alan Williams Scholarship was established by his family to honor his memory. The recipient is Easton McCoy (Patton High School).

The Norvell Family Fund – Libby Enos Norvell Educational Scholarship was established by the family to honor Libby Enos Norvell’s retirement from Burke County Public Schools. Melia Carswell (Patton High School) is the recipient.

The Norvell Family Fund – Paul J. Koehnke Fine Arts Scholarship was established by the family to honor Paul J. Koehnke, former dean at Central Piedmont Community College. Sumorcon Little (Central Piedmont Community College) is the recipient.

The Raymond K. Miller Scholarship was established by Mattie Elinora B. Miller to honor the life of Raymond K. Miller by providing financial assistance to students at Western Piedmont Community College. The recipient is Lucas Rector (Western Piedmont Community College).

The Robert A. “Bob” Shook Memorial Scholarship was established by the Rutherford College Lions Club to honor Shook, an educator, coach and member of the club for more than 30 years. The recipients are Lindsey Hodge and Mattie Jensen (Draughn High School).

The Rotary Club of Morganton Scholarship Endowment Fund awards two scholarships to students who best reflect the principles and ideals of Rotary. Mallory Evitt (Freedom High School) and Easton McCoy (Patton High School) are the recipients.

The Ruth Bolick Christian Scholarship was established by Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church to honor Bolick, who taught school at Rutherford College Elementary for more than 30 years and served as youth leader at AMUMC for more than 40 years. Recipients are Hunter Jensen (NC State University), Lucas Rector (Western Piedmont Community College), and Mattie Jensen (Draughn High School).

The Stiff Endowment Fund awards scholarships annually to outstanding students pursuing a degree in nursing. Kloey Merck (Western Carolina University) is the recipient.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Miss Annie Avery Scholarship was established by the church’s congregation to honor Avery and provide financial assistance to students seeking to improve their lives by pursuing certificate or degree programs. The recipients are Reagan Edwards (Patton High School) and Jessica Harris (Freedom High School).

The Tim Spain Scholarship was established in Tim’s memory by his parents and sister to keep his memory and love of teaching alive. The recipient is Jake Hudson (Draughn High School).

The Valdese Rotary Club Endowed Scholarship Fund was established in memory of John P. Rostan Jr. to honor his 50 years of service to the club. Scholarships were awarded to Addison Hart and Lindsey Hodge (Draughn High School) and Gunnar Hudson (Western Carolina University).

The Waldensian Presbyterian Women Scholarship Program was established to further the education of deserving students and members of the church or members of scouting troops associated with the church. The WPWSP scholarship recipient is Gunnar Hudson (Western Carolina University).

The Wynne and Otto Woerner Scholarship Endowment Fund was established to provide financial assistance to young people in Burke and McDowell counties. Alisa Cruz-Mendez and Stevee McGee (Freedom High School) are this year’s recipients.

For more information regarding scholarship funds, contact Nancy W. Taylor, CFBC president/CEO, at 828-437-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.