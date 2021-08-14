Organization announces scholarship recipients

The Crump-Pollpeter Scholarship Fund was established by the family to honor the lives of Ruth and Herman Crump, and Mary Lou and Ralph Pollpeter. The recipient is Corinne Slutsky of East Burke High School.

The Drexel Alumni Association established the Drexel Alumni Association Scholarship in memory of two educators, Harry L. Hallyburton and Faye T. Russell. Recipients are Lauren Crump of Burke Middle College, Abigail Hyatt of East Burke High School, Hagan Suchocki of Jimmy C. Draughn High School and Rebekah VanHorn of the University of Mt. Olive.

The Glenn R. Yoder Scholarship was established in memory of Yoder, an educator and member of the Valdese Lions Club. Recipients of this scholarship are Evelin Vincente of Robert L. Patton High School and Natalie Prince of East Burke High School.

The Jimmy C. Draughn Scholarship was established to honor the life and work of Draughn, first principal of East Burke High School. The recipient of this scholarship is Allie Cooke of East Burke High School.

The Keith Warren Black Educational Scholarship was established by Lynn M. Black to honor the life of her husband, Keith Warren Black, and his dedication to education. This scholarship was awarded to Brandy Richthamner of Western Piedmont Community College.