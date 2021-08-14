Organization announces scholarship recipients

The Community Foundation of Burke County is honored to announce the 2021 scholarship recipients:
The Adam Benson Scholarship was established by the Benson family in memory of their son, Adam. Emma Sacchetti and Evelin Vincente of Robert L. Patton High School are the recipients.
The Anita Wilson Scholarship was established by First United Methodist Church of Morganton to provide financial resources for the higher education of a young person in Burke County pursuing a degree in music performance or music education. Peyton Wheeler of UNC Greensboro is the recipient.
The Barrett L. and Diana S. Crawford Scholarship was established by the Crawford family to honor the life of Barrett L. Crawford, an attorney in Burke County who highly valued education. Khamkay Inthavong of Adelphi University is the recipient.
Betty Woerner established the Betty and Otto Woerner Endowed Scholarship Fund to provide financial resources for the higher education of a young person in Burke County. Corinne Slutsky of East Burke High School is the recipient.
The Clyde Nichols Young Jr. Endowment Scholarship Fund was established by Young’s family to honor the life of this Burke County educator. The recipient is Hannah Ward of UNC Greensboro.
The Cranford Scholarship Endowment Fund was established by Paul Cranford in memory of Eric and Fred Cranford. Recipients of this scholarship are Allie Cooke, Natalie Prince, Jocelyn Rodriguez and Corinne Slutsky of East Burke High School; and Gillian Freeze, Chloe Gary, Luz Hernandez-Hernandez and Mackenzie Pritchard of Jimmy C. Draughn High School.
The Crump-Pollpeter Scholarship Fund was established by the family to honor the lives of Ruth and Herman Crump, and Mary Lou and Ralph Pollpeter. The recipient is Corinne Slutsky of East Burke High School.
The Drexel Alumni Association established the Drexel Alumni Association Scholarship in memory of two educators, Harry L. Hallyburton and Faye T. Russell. Recipients are Lauren Crump of Burke Middle College, Abigail Hyatt of East Burke High School, Hagan Suchocki of Jimmy C. Draughn High School and Rebekah VanHorn of the University of Mt. Olive.
The Glenn R. Yoder Scholarship was established in memory of Yoder, an educator and member of the Valdese Lions Club. Recipients of this scholarship are Evelin Vincente of Robert L. Patton High School and Natalie Prince of East Burke High School.
The Jimmy C. Draughn Scholarship was established to honor the life and work of Draughn, first principal of East Burke High School. The recipient of this scholarship is Allie Cooke of East Burke High School.
The Keith Warren Black Educational Scholarship was established by Lynn M. Black to honor the life of her husband, Keith Warren Black, and his dedication to education. This scholarship was awarded to Brandy Richthamner of Western Piedmont Community College.
The Larry and Louise Huffman Scholarship pays tribute to two teachers who devoted their lives to serving others, especially the youth of Burke County. Abigail Hyatt of East Burke High School is the recipient.
The Larry Simpson Memorial Scholarship was established to honor the life of Larry Simpson and his dedication to family and service to others. Evelin Vicente of Robert L. Patton High School, Jocelyn Rodriguez of East Burke High School and Lizbeth Vazquez-Cortez of Catawba Valley Community College are the recipients.
The Michael Williamson Eley Scholarship was established to provide financial resources for the higher education of a young person interested in pursuing a degree in engineering, math, physics or chemistry. Erin Wortman of Robert L. Patton High School is the recipient.
The Norvell Family Fund – Libby Enos Norvell Educational Scholarship was established by the family to honor and celebrate Libby Enos Norvell’s retirement from Burke County Public Schools. Addison Poteat of Jimmy C. Draughn High School is the recipient.
The Raymond K. Miller Scholarship was established by Mattie Elinora B. Miller to honor the life of Raymond K. Miller by providing financial assistance to students at Western Piedmont Community College. The recipient of this scholarship is James Garrison of New Covenant Academy.
The Robert A. “Bob” Shook Memorial Scholarship was established by the Rutherford College Lions Club to honor the life of “Bob,” an educator, coach and member of the Rutherford College Lions Club for more than 30 years. Recipients are Abigail Hyatt and Kenna Glenn of Jimmy C. Draughn High School.
The Rotary Club of Morganton Scholarship Endowment Fund awards two scholarships to students who best reflect the principles and ideals of Rotary. Jacob Crawford of Freedom High School and Erin Wortman of Robert L. Patton High School are the recipients.
The Ruth Bolick Christian Scholarship was established by Abernethy Memorial United Methodist Church to honor the life of Ruth Bolick, who taught school at Rutherford College Elementary School for more than 30 years and was the youth leader at AMUMC for more than 40 years. Recipients of this scholarship are Hunter Jensen of North Carolina State University, Lucas Rector of Jimmy C. Draughn High School and Julia Uren of Freedom High School.
The Stiff Endowment Fund awards two scholarships annually to outstanding students pursuing a degree in nursing. Evelin Vincente of Robert L. Patton High School and Kloey Merck of Western Carolina University are the recipients.
The St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Miss Annie Avery Scholarship was established by St. Mary’s and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s congregation to honor the life of Miss Annie Avery. The scholarship provides financial assistance to students seeking to improve their lives by pursuing certificate or degree programs. The recipient is Khamkay Inthavong of Adelphi University.
The Tim Spain Scholarship was established in Tim’s memory by his parents and sister with the goal of keeping his memory and love of teaching alive. The recipient of this scholarship is Allie Cooke of East Burke High School.
The Valdese Rotary Club Endowed Scholarship Fund was established in memory of John P. Rostan, Jr. to honor his 50 years of service to the club. Recipients are Kloey Merck of Western Carolina University, Natalie Prince of East Burke High School and Mackenzie Pritchard of Jimmy C. Draughn High School.
The Waldensian Presbyterian Women Scholarship Program was established to further the education of deserving students and members of Waldensian Presbyterian Church or members of scouting troops associated with the church. The WPWSP scholarship recipient is Gunnar Hudson of Western Carolina University.
The Wynne and Otto Woerner Scholarship Endowment Fund was established to provide financial assistance to young people in Burke and McDowell counties. Allie Cooke of East Burke High School and Evelin Vincente of Robert L. Patton High School are this year’s recipients.
For more information regarding scholarship funds, contact Nancy W. Taylor, executive director of CFBC, at 828-437-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.