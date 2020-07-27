Organization asks families to participate in survey

CARY - The United Way of North Carolina is asking families to participate in a survey to assess how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted community members across the state.
The survey, which can be accessed at http://www.covidsurveync.org/, is available in English and Spanish and includes questions such as, “What concerns are you facing in the weeks and months ahead?” Completing the survey takes about ten minutes. The survey will remain open through Aug. 21, and preliminary results will be released in September. The outcome report will reflect all individual responses, which are confidential.
“United Way would like to give a voice to those individuals and families experiencing hardships, some for the first time ever, due to the impact of COVID-19,”said Laura Zink Marx, United Way of North Carolina president and CEO.
Marx said the survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID-19 has had across the state, community by community.
“The results will help inform United Ways, state and community leaders in how best to fund solutions and tailor services specific to needs emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Before the pandemic hit, many North Carolina households were led by workers unable to earn enough to cover basic expenses and save for an unexpected crisis or job loss. For many, the economic crisis has stripped available assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, schooling and childcare challenges and economic changes North Carolina families are navigating.
“On a daily basis, United Ways throughout North Carolina work hard to serve those suffering from loss of basic needs and sense of security due to workforce interruptions,” said Marx. “As we respond to immediate needs, United Ways are thinking ahead to the next phase of recovery and what will be needed most to help get families back on track.”
She encouraged people to take time to provide important data to help the United Way focus its relief efforts.
“If you’ve felt the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we would appreciate your taking the time to complete the 10-minute survey,” Marx said. “United Way wants to hear your voice so we can best help inform solutions in local communities.”
