Organization asks for volunteer readers
Burke County United Way

Organization asks for volunteer readers

Read Across America 1 .JPG

Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson read to first-grade students at Forest Hill Elementary School at last year's Read Across America event.

 Johnny Casey/The News Herald

In honor of Dr. Seuss Day, March 2, Burke County United Way, in partnership with Burke County Public Schools, is recruiting volunteers for the annual Read Across America event. Previously held in person, this event allows the community to get involved in the classroom by reading to BCPS elementary students.

This event not only celebrates the importance of reading, but allows the community to show their support of the teachers and students in Burke County during this challenging time. Holding the Read Across America event virtually will ensure community safety while allowing even more volunteers to participate who otherwise would not be able to because of scheduling. BCUW is proud to be a part of this event and encourages community members to volunteer.

Volunteers may choose to read via live Zoom session or send in a pre-recorded reading. All pre-recorded readings are due no later than Friday, Feb. 19, to be shared on Tuesday, March 2 in the classroom. If volunteers choose to read aloud during a live Zoom session, they will be paired with a teacher, who will then share the Zoom link that will connect them with a class for the reading on March 2.

“Our efforts to partner with the Burke County school system go beyond simply securing positive, adult role models to read to students on Read Across America Day,” said Maureen “Mo” Schwind, executive director for BCUW. “It is an opportunity to work in tandem with teachers and parents to enhance learning.”

For more information or to sign up to participate in Read Across America, visit www.bcuw.org/read2021.

