Organization awards artist grants

The Burke Arts Council has awarded four Burke County-based artists an Artist Support Grant for the 2021-22 grant cycle.
These grants, developed by the North Carolina Arts Council, provide funding to professional and artistic development for emerging or established artists to create work, improve business operations, or bring work to new audiences. The Burke County artists who received funding are Todd Greene, Tonja Smith, Sterling Lieske and Taylor Sharp.
Todd Greene of Morganton is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with a voice steeped in rhythm and blues.
“I don't know where I'd be without the support of a strong community that values the arts and its artists,” Greene said. “This grant that has been awarded to me for creating new original music, will allow me to continue to grow as an artist and stay current in my musical journey. Deeply grateful!”
Tonja Smith of Morganton is a first-time publisher and long-time painter. She collaborated with her daughter, Emily, to tell the story of their dogs, Bailey, Bleecker and Banjo, drawing inspiration from family visits to lakes, parks and trails in Burke County and the nearby mountains.
“Thank you to the North Carolina Arts Council and Burke Arts Council for awarding me the 2021-22 Artist Support Grant and their generous support and passion for supporting artists,” Smith said. “With the funds, my daughter and co-author, Emily Smith, and I will be able to create and publish our second book in The Painted Series, ‘The Adventures of Bailey, Bleecker and Banjo.’”
Sterling Lieske of Morganton is an innovator who wows in both the digital art world and on canvas.
"I am super excited to receive this grant to update the technological tools I use in my creative process," Lieske said.
Taylor Sharp, a Morganton native, will be use the grant to advance his documentary film project titled “Momma,” a feature-length documentary that intimately displays a mother's love during her dying days, and her three grieving sons' quest to honor her memory through comedy, music and fly fishing.
This was a very competitive process, with artists in all art forms from six counties applying for grants ranging from $500 to $3,000. Applications were reviewed by a panel of arts professionals with experience in various disciplines, who scored each application based on artistic merit (demonstrated talent in an art form and overall excellence of the artist’s work; clear commitment to a career as a practicing professional artist); project merit (benefit of the proposed project to the artist’s professional growth); and feasibility of the proposed project.
“Congratulations to all of the grant recipients,” said Deborah Jones, executive director of the Burke Arts Council.