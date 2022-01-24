Organization awards artist grants

The Burke Arts Council has awarded four Burke County-based artists an Artist Support Grant for the 2021-22 grant cycle.

These grants, developed by the North Carolina Arts Council, provide funding to professional and artistic development for emerging or established artists to create work, improve business operations, or bring work to new audiences. The Burke County artists who received funding are Todd Greene, Tonja Smith, Sterling Lieske and Taylor Sharp.

Todd Greene of Morganton is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with a voice steeped in rhythm and blues.

“I don't know where I'd be without the support of a strong community that values the arts and its artists,” Greene said. “This grant that has been awarded to me for creating new original music, will allow me to continue to grow as an artist and stay current in my musical journey. Deeply grateful!”

Tonja Smith of Morganton is a first-time publisher and long-time painter. She collaborated with her daughter, Emily, to tell the story of their dogs, Bailey, Bleecker and Banjo, drawing inspiration from family visits to lakes, parks and trails in Burke County and the nearby mountains.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}