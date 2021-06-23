 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Organization awards grants
0 comments
Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists

Organization awards grants

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BYOP Zoom pic

Pictured are members of the Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists.

 Photo submitted by Nancy Taylor,

Community Foundation of Burke County

The Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists, operating under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Burke County, is pleased to announce its 2021 grant recipients:

  • Blue Ridge Community Action - $5,000 awarded for the development of a mobile app for students that will include links and telephone numbers for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, student health and counseling services, local community resources and national hotlines.
  • First United Methodist Church of Valdese - $1,000 awarded for its Backpack Feeding Ministry
  • Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, Inc. - $1,200 awarded to assist in covering the cost of Burke County families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Charlotte
  • Southmountain Children and Family Services - $1,000 awarded for the partial cost of a surveillance system for the gymnasium located on its grounds

BYOP consists of students representing high schools and home schools in Burke County. Sara Black Moses, a native of Burke County and CFBC board member, serves as the group’s volunteer director. BYOP provides grants to tax-exempt organizations that provide projects and/or programs impacting the lives of Burke County children, ages 0-18, and their families. The mission of BYOP is to engage and empower youth through learning and serving to strengthen our community. As a member of BYOP, students are able to develop philanthropy skills while gaining a better understanding of the needs in Burke County.

To learn more about BYOP membership or to make a donation, visit cfburkecounty.org or contact Nancy Taylor, executive director of the CFBC, at 828-437-7105.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert