Organization awards grants

The Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists, operating under the auspices of the Community Foundation of Burke County, is pleased to announce its 2021 grant recipients:
- Blue Ridge Community Action - $5,000 awarded for the development of a mobile app for students that will include links and telephone numbers for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, student health and counseling services, local community resources and national hotlines.
- First United Methodist Church of Valdese - $1,000 awarded for its Backpack Feeding Ministry
- Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, Inc. - $1,200 awarded to assist in covering the cost of Burke County families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Charlotte
- Southmountain Children and Family Services - $1,000 awarded for the partial cost of a surveillance system for the gymnasium located on its grounds
BYOP consists of students representing high schools and home schools in Burke County. Sara Black Moses, a native of Burke County and CFBC board member, serves as the group’s volunteer director. BYOP provides grants to tax-exempt organizations that provide projects and/or programs impacting the lives of Burke County children, ages 0-18, and their families. The mission of BYOP is to engage and empower youth through learning and serving to strengthen our community. As a member of BYOP, students are able to develop philanthropy skills while gaining a better understanding of the needs in Burke County.
To learn more about BYOP membership or to make a donation, visit cfburkecounty.org or contact Nancy Taylor, executive director of the CFBC, at 828-437-7105.