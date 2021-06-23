Organization awards grants

BYOP consists of students representing high schools and home schools in Burke County. Sara Black Moses, a native of Burke County and CFBC board member, serves as the group’s volunteer director. BYOP provides grants to tax-exempt organizations that provide projects and/or programs impacting the lives of Burke County children, ages 0-18, and their families. The mission of BYOP is to engage and empower youth through learning and serving to strengthen our community. As a member of BYOP, students are able to develop philanthropy skills while gaining a better understanding of the needs in Burke County.