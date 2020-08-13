You have permission to edit this article.
Organization awards scholarships
Huffman-Cornwell Foundation

Organization awards scholarships

Eleven local 2020 high school graduates recently received college scholarships through the private, family-run Huffman-Cornwell Foundation.

The foundation has helped high school students in Burke County for more than a half century by granting scholarships each year to help recipients further their education.

The foundation's mission is to provide support to those who are working to improve the quality of life in Burke County, primarily through support of education, arts and cultural activities, faith-based activities and those supporting health and human services.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

» Grayson Roper, Patton High School

» Erika Whisnant, Patton High School

» Weston Fleming, Patton High School

» Claire Hawkins, Patton High School

» Charles Lowery, Freedom High School

» Riley Carswell, Freedom High School

» Jasmine Hunt, Freedom High School

» Khe-nai Banks, Draughn High School

» Estela Lemus-Mora, Draughn High School

» Macy Fulbright, Draughn High School

» Raegan Robinson, East Burke High School

Scholarship recipients were chosen from a strong group of applicants. Foundation members wish them the best in their continued education.

For more information, visit www.huffmancornwell.org.

