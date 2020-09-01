 Skip to main content
Organization awards second grant to support feeding program
State Employees Credit Union Foundation

Organization awards second grant to support feeding program

  • Updated
SECU Foundation Meals on Wheels 2nd grant pic

Pictured (from left) are Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation board chair, and Alan Winstead, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Wake County.

 Photo submitted by the State Employees Credit Union Foundation

RALEIGH – As the COVID-19 crisis continues to threaten the health and well-being of North Carolina’s senior citizens, the State Employees Credit Union Foundation has provided an additional round of disaster relief assistance to Meals on Wheels North Carolina.

A second $500,000 grant from the Foundation will both help the organization replace lost revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and support the growing need for food deliveries to more than 43,000 homebound senior adults through a network of programs in all 100 North Carolina counties.

SECU Foundation awarded a $500,000 relief grant to Meals on Wheels North Carolina in April 2020. This grant reduced the meal delivery waiting list, which was populated by 4,000 senior adults statewide, by 63 percent. According to Meals on Wheels North Carolina, more than 1,400 individuals statewide remain on a waiting list for meal delivery service, and it is estimated that 400,000 senior adults in the state are food insecure.

“The pandemic continues to spread disease and economic hardship, experienced by an increasing number of the people of North Carolina,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation board chair. “SECU Foundation remains a dedicated supporter of a range of nonprofits serving the most vulnerable citizens in our state. As resources are increasingly strained, we are here to help organizations like Meals on Wheels North Carolina persevere through this difficult time so they can focus on doing what they do best – providing vital food services to individuals and families facing financial challenges during this crisis.”

Alan Winstead, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Wake County, expressed his appreciation for the grant.

“Senior adults across the state continue to remain vulnerable to the consequences of COVID-19,” Winstead said. “Meals on Wheels programs statewide are experiencing increased requests for food, and we support those programs in meeting their requests. Continued support from the SECU Foundation greatly impacts Meals on Wheels of North Carolina’s ability to help local programs provide nutritious meals and add new participants. We are very grateful for this substantial gift that benefits our senior neighbors across the state.”

Tags

