Organization brings back Archaeology Day

The Exploring Joara Foundation will bring back a popular event this weekend.

The organization will hold its first Archaeology Day since COVID-19 from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the History Museum of Burke County at 201 W. Meeting St. in Morganton. The event is free and open to the community.

EJF manages the Berry archaeological site in Morganton, where archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a 16th century Spanish settlement called Fort San Juan, believed to be the first inland European settlement in the U.S., dating back to 1567, according to a previous News Herald article. The site also is the location of the ancient Native American town of Joara.

Dr. David Moore, a professor of archaeology and anthropology at Warren Wilson College, has worked on the Berry site project from the beginning. He will be at the museum Saturday with artifacts from the site and will answer questions about progress on the dig.

“EJF is anxious to bring back this popular event and renew this partnership with the History Museum of Burke County,” Moore and Tina Matthews, EJF board chair, said. “The History Museum was a natural choice for this partnership. The museum helps people learn about local history, and archaeology is a huge part of that.”

People in the community are invited to bring artifacts, stones, pottery or sherds they have dug up on their property for Moore to examine and determine if they are Native American or colonial in origin.

Visitors have brought some remarkable items to show Moore and his colleagues at past Archaeology Day events, according to a previous News Herald article, including the tip of metal crossbow and an arrowhead dating to approximately 9,000-3,000 BC. Judge Claude Sitton, executive director of the History Museum, said the museum has preserved some of the more valuable finds people have brought in.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about your own artifact collections, and it is always useful to learn about the things people have collected,” Moore said. “Sometimes we learn about unrecorded archaeological sites.”

A variety of children's activities will be offered as well, including making clay pinch pots and coloring pages.

“EJF will have literature for people interested in learning more about our foundation, including an events calendar, summer camp information and our new docents’ training program,” Moore and Matthews said.

For more information on Archaeology Day, call the museum at 828-437-1777 or visit exploringjoara.org.