Organization celebrates essay contest winners, outstanding teacher

The Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of its annual American History Essay Contest at its January meeting and presented a rare state DAR award to a local teacher.

The 2022 fifth- through eighth-grade essay prompt asked students to imagine being a delegate to the Second Continental Congress in 1775-76. Contestants were asked to answer the question,

“Which colony are you from and what is important to you?”

Sylvia Medford, chair of the chapter’s American History Essay Committee, said the essay contest was a special challenge for girls, since no women could have been delegates at the time. She said entries from girls imagined being spouses or relatives of delegates, as well as simply making themselves actual delegates, as winner Kathryn Mooney did.

“It was a complicated essay prompt, and yet we received a number of excellent essays,” Medford said.

The high school prompt was to write about a hero of the Revolutionary War. Winner Lucas Brown wrote of a family ancestor, Robert Thompson, who enlisted in Connecticut’s Second Regiment. Brown also won the DAR District 2 award for his essay, which will now be sent to the state level.

The student essay contest winners are:

Kathryn Mooney, fifth grade, Oak Hill Elementary School

Alex Mann, sixth grade, Heritage Middle School

Mason Fortenberry, seventh grade, East Burke Middle School

Layton Brittain, eighth grade, New Dimensions Charter School

Lucas Brown, high school level, Patton High School (senior)

Five additional students received honorable mention:

Vivienne Hunt, fifth grade, Glen Alpine Elementary School

Ansley Compton, sixth grade, Heritage Middle School

Reese Garrison, seventh grade, Liberty Middle School

Drew Rogers, eighth grade, Walter Johnson Middle School

Nancy Carol Ezell McQuaid, ninth grade, Patton High School

The chapter received 178 essays from 19 schools in the county. Thirteen DAR members and three non-members judged the competition.

Penny Jenkins, the social studies department chair at Patton High School, also was honored at the meeting with the DAR’s Outstanding American History Teacher award. Jenkins, who has been an educator for 34 years, received praise from both students and staff.

“She’s an encyclopedia of American history,” was one among many statements made pointing out Jenkins’ love for her subject and her students. “She aids without reprimand, corrects without disparagement and teaches by example and deed, as well as textbook fact.”

After reading their essays to attendees, the winning students and their family members, Jenkins and school representatives were treated to a ham and sweet potato lunch at the Morganton Community House.

The NSDAR was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations.

For information about joining the Quaker Meadows chapter, contact quakermeadowsdar@gmail.com or Regent Janie Matthews at 828-448-0412.