Organization celebrates Human Rights Day

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Interfaith Council will host its annual celebration of Human Rights Day at 5:30 p.m. today at Temple Beth Shalom in Hickory.

Human Rights Day, Dec. 10, was formally established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1950 to celebrate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, but the declaration has been recognized as the first global enunciation of human rights since it was proclaimed by most of the member nations in the aftermath of World War II.

The principles of equality and non-discrimination at the heart of the UDHR, and human rights in general, are the theme for Human Rights Day observance this year.

The Rev. Joe Hoffman, a retired United Church of Christ pastor from Asheville and an advocate for social justice issues, will speak at the event. Hoffman will address Article 1 of the UDHR, which states that, “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights,” and “are endowed with reason and conscience and should act toward one another in a spirit of brotherhood.”