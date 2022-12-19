Organization celebrates program graduates

The nonprofit C2Life Foundation celebrated the graduation of 17 participants from its nine-week lifestyle medicine program, Food is Medicine-Community, Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Morganton Community House.

The organization’s mission is to end hunger and eliminate chronic disease caused by poor nutrition. Since 2021, the organization has hosted more than 60 participants in the Food is Medicine-Community program in an effort to improve the health and wellness of people in the community.

The program focuses on lifestyle education, plant-based nutrition, coaching and group support to individuals who have been diagnosed with a chronic illness and are ready to make lifestyle changes to improve their health and wellbeing. Dr. Brian Asbill, fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the first certified physician to hold the diplomate status with the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and Chasity Poteat Rice, CEO of C2Life Foundation and graduate of the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies at eCornell, hosted the program with coaching support provided by Erica Baxter, Dr. Thomas Meek, Leticia Nichols, ANP-C, CHWC, Quez Little, Robin Hudson Poteat, RN, and Charles Rice.

“Lifestyle medicine is focused on educating people about the importance of optimal nutrition, exercise, stress management, sleep and social connection, and then translating that knowledge into behavior change so people can live longer and better,” said Asbill, who serves as chief lifestyle medicine officer for the C2Life Foundation.

During the program, participants learned how behavior changes can help prevent, arrest and in some cases, even reverse risk factors for heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, cancer, and obesity. Additionally, a variety of support activities were made available to participants, including weekly group walks; hands-on cooking class with Karen Teed, culinary officer of C2Life; a grocery store tour with Lindy Bannister, CEO at Food Matters Market and Café; guided meditation with Susan Cowan Morse; yoga workshops by Lizzie Warfield of Breathe Yoga and Pilates; and a silent meditation labyrinth walk hosted by Kathy Peters.

“We are deeply grateful for our donors and program sponsor,” said Rice. “(We thank) Burke Primary Care, Burke United Christian Ministries, C2Life, Kellex Corporation and the Unifour Foundation for their support and collaboration.”

Asbill explained how the program improved the health of those who participated.

“Blood tests and biometrics were collected three times throughout the program, and the measured results were impressive,” he said. “On average, blood pressure dropped from 147/93 (stage 2 hypertensive) to 136/84 (stage 1 hypertensive). Of the six diabetic participants, 100% experienced blood sugar improvement with two moving into normal range. Total cholesterol decreased 11%. Although the Food is Medicine-Community isn't a weight loss program, participants did experience an average waist circumference reduction by 2.6 inches and average weight loss of 7.4 pounds during the nine week program. Additionally, participants reported a reduction in blood pressure, depression and diabetes medications.”

He noted the behavioral changes participants made during the program: 100% reported eating more fruits, vegetables and drinking water. 55% reported trying a new physical activity, 90% learned new tips/techniques to manage their stress, 65% experienced improved sleep and 100% felt confident in understanding how to read a nutritional label for better shopping choices.

“My goal going into the program was to gain back some quality of life I had lost,” said participant Jennifer C. “Before this program, I never went anywhere that I could not bring a wheelchair or did not have a wheelchair available. Sometimes I would be so weak that just lifting a fork to eat dinner was terribly difficult. Currently I’m able to take my dog on small walks two times a day. My sensory intolerance has lessened. My headaches have lessened. I am an accomplished pianist who had to give up playing the piano, but now I can play again. I have met and exceeded my goal more than I could have dreamed.”

Another participant, Beverly L., had a similar experience.

“My life has been greatly improved by the information presented, shared and discussed with everyone who has been involved in this (Food is Medicine-Community) program, '' she said. “I truly understand the importance of eating nutrient dense foods and making smart choices.”

Rice and Asbill awarded certificates and special recognitions to participants and coaches during the graduation ceremony.

The next Food is Medicine-Community program will begin February 2023, with information sessions taking place in January. For more information visit www.c2life.org or email C2LifeFoundation@c2life.org.