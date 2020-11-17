Organization changes up annual toy distribution due to pandemic

The Christmas Cheer crew is not letting the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of its mission of making sure every child in Burke County has a present to open on Christmas.

The organization has dedicated itself to providing Christmas presents to children in need from birth to age 17 each year for more than 90 years. Parents who cannot otherwise provide presents for their children are invited to the annual Christmas Cheer distribution, taking place Dec. 9-10 on the lower level of the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton this year.

Volunteers have planned for a safe, socially distanced event to help keep participants healthy amid the pandemic.

“Because we use so many of our senior citizens as our volunteers, we had to be very careful to be sure we’re protecting their health,” said Betty McCurry, treasurer for Christmas Cheer. “Our volunteers will be wearing masks, gloves and face shields.”

The most notable change to the distribution will be the absence of actual toys. Instead, parents will be given gift certificates to local stores that sell toys so they can purchase their children’s gifts. They will receive a $20 certificate for each child.